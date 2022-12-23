Investigations story stack
Gallery for investigations story stack
A Times investigation drawing on newly revealed law firm records found that Tom Girardi’s legal practice often relied on private judges, who work in a secretive corner of the legal world. Illustration by Robert Carter / For The Times (Robert Carter / For The Times)
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, California-Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva addresses vaccine mandates at a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2021. Villanueva warned the county’s vaccine mandate is causing a ``mass exodus’’ in the sheriff’s department calling it an ``imminent threat to public safety’’ if terminations occur in his department. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times/Los Angeles Times)
la-me-vaccine-wellness-WEB-LEAD.jpg (Ross May / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)
Randall Emmett story. Illustration by Lizzie Gill / For The Times. Photos by Getty Images and NBCUniversal. (Lizzie Gill / For The Times. Photos by Getty Images and NBCUniversal.)
Los Angeles, CA - June 22: Yolanda Robins, 50, washes her face in water flowing from a fire hydrant in a skidrow on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. In January, Yolanda Robins’s dream was finally coming true. After three decades of living amid the squalor of Skid Row, occasionally punctuated by short stays in hotel rooms or shelters, she was approved to move into an apartment where she could begin to rebuild her life at 50 years old with help from a federal housing subsidy program. She is still living on the street. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)