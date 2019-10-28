14 Images
Kincade fire
The Kincade fire rages in Northern California wine country.
A firefighter looks on as the Soda Rock winery along Highway 128 near Healdsburg is consumed by the Kincade fire early Sunday morning. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A firefighter mops up hot spots from the Kincade fire after it jumped Chalk Hill Road near Healdsburg on Sunday morning. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
The ruins of a house smolder along Highway 128 near Healdsburg after it was consumed by the Kincade fire Sunday morning. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters battle the blaze at the Soda Rock winery along Highway 128 near Healdsburg on Sunday morning. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Thick smoke from the Kincade fire partially obscures the sun as it rises over trees along Chalk Hill Road near Healdsburg on Sunday morning. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Two men open a gate to allow firefighters access to a ranch along Highway 128 near Healdsburg as the Kincade fire flares up early Sunday morning. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
The Soda Rock winery along Highway 128 near Healdsburg is consumed by the Kincade fire early Sunday morning. (Luis Sinco)
The Soda Rock winery along Highway 128 near Healdsburg is consumed by the Kincade fire early Sunday morning. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A police cruiser patrols downtown Healdsburg, where power was cut ahead of expected high winds early Sunday morning, (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Shopkeepers Sodhi Singh, left, and Navneet Singh prepare to close down their gas station and convenience store after the lights went out in Healdsburg on Saturday night. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters set a back fire in the hills above Healdsburg on Saturday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A Boeing 747 supertanker drops fire retardant on a ridgeline above Healdsburg on Saturday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Traffic jams Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg after authorities ordered the evacuation of the city on Saturday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A huge plume of smoke rises from the Kincade fire in the hills around Geyserville on Friday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
