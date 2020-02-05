24 Images
Lawrence Welk is newly hip at Modernism Week
Tour Lawrence Welk’s midcentury modern estate in Palm Springs
A view of the cactus garden. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
J.R. Roberts is opening his home to the public on Feb. 15 and 22 in conjunction with Modernism Week, and all proceeds from the tours will benefit the restoration of the historic Plaza Theater in Palm Springs. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A wall-mounted sculpture and colorful door greet visitors at J.R. Roberts’ 1952 midcentury modern home in Palm Springs. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
In front, J.R. Roberts removed the weathered red brick wainscoting, planters, deck overlays and a faux column that had been installed next to the front door.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
One of several books by Lawrence Welk adds to the home’s charm. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Vintage Lawrence Welk materials. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Roberts removed a wall, right, to open up the dining and kitchen areas. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
“Midcentury homes have warmth and character,” Roberts says. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
In the living room, Roberts painted the ceilings and pulled up the shag carpeting and installed terrazzo floors. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Roberts was taken by the orientation of the house, which faces the mountains. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
An Alfred Hitchock-themed Barbie from the Toy Museum in Prague adds a sense of fun to the interiors."I like fun stuff,” Roberts says. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Roberts is opening his home to the public on Feb. 15 and 22 in conjunction with Modernism Week. All proceeds from the tours will benefit the restoration of the historic Plaza Theater in Palm Springs. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The original slate fireplace. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
More Lawrence Welk memorabilia in the kitchen. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The cactus garden. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Roberts reclines next to the firepit in the back yard. The former dirt yard is now a sculptural cactus garden filled with succulents and palo verde trees. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The fire pit. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Sculptures in the cactus garden. “I think of it as under the ocean only it’s cactus,” Roberts says. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The expansive master bedroom.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A view of the pool from the long hallway leading to the master bedroom. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Roberts restored the home’s garage, which had been turned into a guest room. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Just last week, the Palm Springs City Council voted to designate the home as a Class 1 historic site. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The midcentury modern home is located on one-third of an acre and was originally built as a spec house. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
J.R. Roberts’ stunning 1952 midcentury modern home, formerly owned by Lawrence Welk, in the historic El Mirador neighborhood. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
