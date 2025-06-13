How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Bryce Dallas Howard

Third-generation actor and director Bryce Dallas Howard has a lot going on — so much so that when The Times caught up with her recently, she was just getting over laryngitis. “Last week, it was like I would open my mouth and it was air coming out,” she said, admitting that it’s challenging for her to be disciplined about, say, not speaking. But you can’t really blame her: Talking is part of the business. And there’s a lot of business to attend to.

On Thursday, Howard’s action comedy “ Deep Cover ” arrived on Prime Video. Howard stars alongside Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed as three improv actors recruited by the police to help with sting operations, hilariously committing to the bit. Prior to that, Howard directed and produced the Disney+ documentary “ Pets ,” which examines the relationship between people and their furry friends.

She’s starred as Claire Dearing in the “Jurassic World” franchise (”If the team would ever have Claire back, I’ll be there in a heartbeat,” she says), appeared in the acclaimed TV show “Black Mirror” and directed episodes of “The Mandalorian” and “Skeleton Crew,” to name a few recent career highlights. (In her spare time, she’s getting a degree from an online fine arts school.)

The ideal Sunday, then, for this NYU grad — whose first onscreen appearance at age 7 was as an extra in her dad Ron Howard’s “Parenthood” — includes lots of hot chocolate (”I always say I should have a T-shirt that says, ‘Powered by hot chocolate’ ”) and delicious food (”I like to eat little yummy things throughout the day”). There’s also time with her husband, Seth Gabel, their kids, Theo, 18, and Bea, 13, and their beloved pets. And don’t forget, she has to finish that portfolio for art school!

7 a.m.: Rise and hot chocolate time

I love to sleep, but I’ve got cats and dogs, and they don’t really let me sleep, and I sort of feel my best when I’m waking up around 7. So an ideal Sunday would definitely start on the early side.

I can’t drink coffee anymore. I used to love it, and now my tummy is too middle-aged for it. But I do hot chocolate, nice hot chocolate. That’s my coffee or tea. I’ve got one of those little Hotel Chocolat [hot chocolate makers]. You put chocolate powder in milk, and it froths. I got it as a gift, actually, from the producers on “Deep Cover.”

8 a.m.: Doughnuts and a dog walk at Dockweiler Beach

I love Dockweiler Beach . I filmed an M83 music video that I directed there with Lily Collins years ago; it was my first introduction to the beach. I just love to drive down there and then just walk around. It’s so beautiful.

We have two dogs, but I would only take [the younger] one. The other has a shorter walk. She’s been very clear with us: She’s a little older; message received. The younger one is a little over a year old. We can do up to three miles together, and then she’s very, very happy.

My favorite Sunday food situation is definitely Sidecar Doughnuts . They have gluten-free doughnuts, like a weekly special, and they have a vegan doughnut that’s also usually gluten-free, so I’ll get both of those and take them to the beach. My favorite is the Old Fashion — whenever it’s Old Fashion I get very excited — or the Celebration Cake.

11 a.m.: Art and art supply shopping

My favorite art supply store in Los Angeles is called Graphaids in Culver City. It’s a family-owned art store, and they have just a wonderful selection of supplies. In October, I’m going to be graduating from an online fine arts school called Milan Art Institute . It’s been very rewarding and very fun. You learn all of it — art drawing, oil painting, mixed media. I’m in the portfolio stage, so I do a lot of mixed media, and then I usually do a layer of oil over it.

Graphaids has been there through the entire journey. I started the program in October of 2023, when I was going into the store not knowing what anything meant, and then getting to know the folks who work there. They’re all artists. They want to save you money. They care about hobbyists; they care about professionals. They care about students. It’s beautiful. Now I go in the store and I’m like,“Could I have this solvent, please? And I would love this medium, please.” It’s much more “you know what you’re after” now.

On a Sunday, I would be working on my portfolio at home, and then — this isn’t Los Angeles, but it’s California — I love to take online Case for Making classes . Those are watercolor classes. My kids will usually join in if they’re around and the social calendar permits it.

1 p.m.: Brunch and walking and shopping in Culver City or Venice

Destroyer in Culver City is really, really good. They’ve got a great plant-centric menu, which is good because one of my kids doesn’t really eat meat, and I also like that it’s kind of elevated. I like the raw oatmeal soaked in date-almond milk.

I also love Gjelina in Venice; it’s elevated, but it’s also relaxed. Ideally I’d go with my family, and my best friend — we’ve been best friends since we were 15 — lives in Venice. So we would definitely meet up at Gjelina. Part of the fun there is you’re waiting to get in, so you can walk up and down Abbot Kinney. My favorite makeup store in Los Angeles, Apple Doll , has a storefront on Abbot Kinney. They have this Nectar Salve that I’m obsessed with.

If we have brunch in Culver City, afterward I would probably go to Arcana . I love that bookstore. So I would go there with my best friend on this perfect Sunday. The reason we like these areas is they’re really walkable. I was raised mostly on the East Coast and I went to NYU, so being able to walk places — it’s very important.

4 p.m.: An afternoon chocolate fix

When we moved to the Westside, I got really into John Kelly Chocolates [in Santa Monica]. It’s high-end chocolate. On a dream Sunday, absolutely, I would go there. And I’m also going to Sprinkles and getting red velvet, gluten-free cupcakes.

6 p.m.: Dinner in — or more snacks out

I love to order delivery from Burger Lounge that my son will then go and pick up because he likes saving money on delivery. I love the classic burger. They have really great gluten-free buns.

I also like going to AOC winebar, sitting at the bar and not ordering a big meal. Their bacon-wrapped dates are really, really delicious.

8 p.m.: Pajama walk around the neighborhood

I think we might’ve made this up — I don’t think I read about it anywhere — when the kids were younger, we would do this thing I would call pajama walks. It was a way for me to force them to get into their pajamas before it got dark and to keep a schedule according to the cycle of the sun and get us all outside after dinner.

Now it’s basically my husband’s and my way of sneaking out of the house. We’ll invite the kids, and a lot of times they’ll want to come. If they don’t, it’s just a great way for my husband and me to get a little bit of one-on-one time together. I’ll still wear pajamas; I’ll just throw a coat over it. The world has more loungewear these days, so you can’t even tell.

9 p.m.: ‘Landscape Artist of the Year’ and a little painting before bed

I’m actually pretty careful about screen time during the weekend if I can help it, but my husband and I like to watch “ Landscape Artist of the Year ,” the British feel-good show. Then usually I will paint, and that’s usually when I’m working on my portfolio stuff. (On an ideal Sunday, we’re not having to stress last-minute about our daughter having homework.)