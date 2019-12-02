8 Images
Snow blankets Southern California, causing traffic tie-ups and power outages in mountain communities
Gridlock on route 330 towards Big Bear as drivers pull over to put on chains at the CalTrans check point due to icy road conditions. (Patrick Fallon/For The Times)
Joseph Mospan digs his truck out so he can get to his snow blower at his home in Arrowbear, Calif. He got power back again late last night after first losing it Thursday night. (Patrick Fallon/For The Times)
Sebastien Moukir, of Los Angeles, right, checks out the window to make sure their tire chains are riding properly after passing though a CalTrans checkpoint on route 330 toward Big Bear. (Patrick Fallon/For The Times)
Visiting family members of residents help dig an access road out of the snow on Friday in Twin Peaks, an area two miles west of Lake Arrowhead. (Laura Newberry/Los Angeles TImes)
A snowman wearing a football jersey and palm frond wings sits on a lawn on Desert View Dr. as high desert snow melts in the Antelope Valley town of Palmdale in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 1, 2019. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Dozens of people frolic around lingering high desert snow on Tierra Subida Ave. in the Antelope Valley town of Palmdale in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 1, 2019. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Felix Gonzalez, 10, plays in the snow lingering on Tierra Subida Ave. in the Antelope Valley town of Palmdale in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 1, 2019. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Pacoima residents Andrea Hernandez, right, lifts a hand to deflect a snowball about to be thrown by friend Maria Salazar, left, as desert snow lingers in the Antelope Valley town of Palmdale in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 1, 2019. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
