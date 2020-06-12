Long lines of masked shoppers at newly reopened South Coast Plaza

Arielle Wing, 3, of Newport Beach, pulls her balloon while shopping with her mom, Aileen Wing, not pictured, as a long line of shoppers wait to enter Zara. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Shoppers wear masks as they wait outside Gucci. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Mall employee Glenby Ramirez, center, wipes down the escalator handrail. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Mayra Trejo, a guest services employee at the mall entrance, gives shopper Ada Gao, 8, of Irvine, a mask to wear while shopping with her family. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A shopper runs past a long line of shoppers waiting to enter Zara. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Donald Tarbell, 90, of Newport Beach, aided by caretaker Ted Forro, celebrates the end of the stay-at-home order by buying seven large balloons. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Customers shop at South Coast Plaza as it reopens. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Masked shoppers on The Bridge Of Gardens at South Coast Plaza. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A Saint Laurent employee assists customers. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)