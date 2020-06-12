Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
COSTA MESA, CA - JUNE 11: Arielle Wing, 3, of Newport Beach, pulls her balloon behind her while shopping with her mom, Aileen Wing, not pictured, as a long line of shoppers wait to enter Zara in the background as South Coast Plaza reopens, requiring customers maintain a social distance and wear face masks at South Coast Plaza Monday, June 11, 2020 in Costa Mesa, CA. Although not all stores in the upscale shopping center will resume operations, more than 110 merchants - including Apple, Macy's and Nordstrom - are opening their doors after being closed for three months amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Long lines of masked shoppers at newly reopened South Coast Plaza

The Costa Mesa shopping mecca opened its doors at 11 a.m. after a three-month closure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Arielle Wing, 3, of Newport Beach, pulls her balloon while shopping with her mom, Aileen Wing, not pictured, as a long line of shoppers wait to enter Zara. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Shoppers wear masks as they wait outside Gucci. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Mall employee Glenby Ramirez, center, wipes down the escalator handrail. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Mayra Trejo, a guest services employee at the mall entrance, gives shopper Ada Gao, 8, of Irvine, a mask to wear while shopping with her family. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A shopper runs past a long line of shoppers waiting to enter Zara. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Donald Tarbell, 90, of Newport Beach, aided by caretaker Ted Forro, celebrates the end of the stay-at-home order by buying seven large balloons. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Customers shop at South Coast Plaza as it reopens. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Masked shoppers on The Bridge Of Gardens at South Coast Plaza. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A Saint Laurent employee assists customers. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

