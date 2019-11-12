16 Images
Supreme Court hears arguments over DACA
Immigration rights activists rallied in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as justices heard arguments on the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Hundreds of students from Garfield High arrive at the Gold Line station in Little Tokyo to take part in a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Garfield High students arrive at the Gold Line station in Little Tokyo to take part in a rally in support of DACA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Immigration rights activists rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday. The justices sounded closely split during arguments over whether President Trump properly revoked the Obama-era policy that has allowed 700,000 young immigrants to live and work in the United States. (Mandel Ngan / AFP)
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis speaks with DACA beneficiary and businessman Nestor Garcia, right, after a news conference in downtown Los Angeles to showcase support for DACA beneficiaries. (Al Seib / Los Angeles TImes)
Hundreds of students from Garfield High arrive at the Gold Line station in Little Tokyo to take part in a rally in support of DACA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of students from Garfield High arrive at the Gold Line station in Little Tokyo to take part in a rally in support of DACA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
From left, Leticia Zarazua, Dayanna Molina and Nestor Garcia join Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis during a news conference at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles to showcase support for DACA beneficiaries. (Al Seib / Los Angeles TImes)
