President Trump visits mass shooting sites in Ohio and Texas
President Trump is greeted by Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown after arriving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Wednesday. (Associated Press)
Secret Service agent stand guard on the White House lawn as President Trump aboard Marine One embarks for Dayton and El Paso. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Demonstrators await the arrival of President Trump at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
A supporter of President Trump takes a photograph of a sidewalk memorial for the victims of the shooting in Dayton, Ohio. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
Protesters with signs and an inflatable “Trump baby” balloon await the president’s arrival outside Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
Protesters gather outside Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
Damon Smith adds his own message to President Trump beside a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
Protesters await the arrival of President Trump outside Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
