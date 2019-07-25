10 Images
Man suspected of fatally shooting 4 in the Valley
A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the deaths of his father, brother and two others.
SWAT team members
Los Angeles police SWAT team members swarm the area near Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue in Van Nuys, where a victim was shot by a gunman. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times )
SWAT team members
Members of the Los Angeles Police Department’s SWAT team gather at a shooting scene in Van Nuys. A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody in a series of shootings in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times )
SWAT team members
SWAT team members work a shooting scene in Van Nuys. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
SWAT Team
A man on an Orange Line bus was fatally shot Thursday in Van Nuys. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Crime scene
An investigation is underway after a triple shooting that killed two people and wounded a third at an apartment in Canoga Park early Thursday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Family members arrive on scene
Family of the fatal shooting victims in Canoga Park talk to Los Angeles police after arriving at the crime scene. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times )
Evidence markers
An LAPD crime scene investigator checks out the bullet holes in the wall of a gas station where two people were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting outside a gas station in North Hollywood. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Investigation underway
L.A. detectives confer at a gas station where two people were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting in North Hollywood. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times )
Attempted robbery victim
L.A. police talk to an attempted robbery victim at a Bank of America branch at Sherman Way and Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Crime scene
