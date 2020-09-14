Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
President Donald Trump
Photos: Trump’s antagonistic relationship with California overshadows his visit to check on wildfires

President Trump arrives in Northern California on Monday for a briefing on the deadly wildfires

President Trump takes part in a ceremony recognizing the California National Guard in Sacramento. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )

President Trump with California Gov. Gavin Newsom at a news briefing in Sacramento. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )

President Trump participates in a news briefing on wildfires in Sacramento. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )

President Trump at the wildfire briefing. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )

President Trump with members of the California National Guard and their families in Sacramento. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )

President Trump with California National Guard troops. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )

President Trump supporters at a Latinos for Trump Coalition event in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Backers of President Trump await his arrival near Reno. (Scott Sonner / Associated Press)

President Trump with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in Phoenix. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

