Photos: Trump’s antagonistic relationship with California overshadows his visit to check on wildfires

President Trump takes part in a ceremony recognizing the California National Guard in Sacramento. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )
President Trump with California Gov. Gavin Newsom at a news briefing in Sacramento. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )
President Trump participates in a news briefing on wildfires in Sacramento. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )
President Trump at the wildfire briefing. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )
President Trump with members of the California National Guard and their families in Sacramento. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )
President Trump with California National Guard troops. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press )
President Trump supporters at a Latinos for Trump Coalition event in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
Backers of President Trump await his arrival near Reno. (Scott Sonner / Associated Press)
President Trump with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in Phoenix. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)