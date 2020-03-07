3 Images
Photos: USC beats UCLA in regular-season finale
A look at some of the best images from USC’s 54-52 victory over UCLA at Galen Center on March 7, 2020.
USC guard Jonah Mathews (2) celebrates with teammates Ethan Anderson (20) and Nick Rakocevic after hitting a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second remaining in a 54-52 win at Galen Center on March 7, 2020. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
USC guards Jonah Mathews (2) and Ethan Anderson (20) try to rip the ball away from UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half of the Trojans’ 54-52 victory over the Bruins at Galen Center on March 7, 2020. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA guard Jules Bernard drives to the basket during the first half of the Trojans’ 54-52 victory over the Bruins at Galen Center on March 7, 2020. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
1/3