Alijah Arenas released from hospital, on road to full recovery, family says

Alijah Arenas leans forward and dribbles the basketball on a court inside a gym.
Alijah Arenas, a Chatsworth High star and top USC recruit, has been released from the hospital after he was injured in a Cybertruck crash.
(Nick Koza)
By Iliana Limón Romero
Eric Sondheimer and Ryan Kartje

Top USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is resting comfortably, his family announced in a statement Wednesday.

Arenas lost control of his Tesla Cybertruck just before 5 a.m. PDT Thursday as he was returning from the gym, according to Josiah Johnson, who co-hosts the “Gil’s Arena” podcast with Alijah Arenas’ father, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. The car struck a fire hydrant and a tree on Corbin Avenue in Reseda and caught fire with Arenas inside. The player’s family said in a statement released Friday that “brave individuals” helped rescue Arenas from the burning vehicle. One told the family that they heard “banging on the car window, but I couldn’t see anything because the smoke was so thick.” But onlookers were able to pull him out of the car.

A crumbled Telsa Cybertruck rests adjacent to a tree following a crash. All visible windows are shattered.
A crumbled Telsa Cybertruck rests adjacent to a tree following a crash involving top USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas.
(Handout)

Arenas was joined at the hospital by his father; mother, Laura Govan; siblings; and extended family.

“While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support,” the family’s statement released Wednesday read. “The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient and in high spirits. The family continues to ask for privacy during this time as they focus fully on Alijah’s healing and well-being. We thank everyone for the continued prayers, encouragement, and outpouring support.”

Arenas was deemed “stable” at the scene, according to LAPD officer Rosario Cervantes. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be a factor in the crash, a source with knowledge of the investigation not authorized to discuss it publicly told The Times.

At the hospital, Arenas was placed in an induced coma “as a result of smoke inhalation,” according to Johnson, the “Gil’s Arena” podcast” co-host. Johnson said Arenas sustained no major injuries in the single-car accident.

Arenas, a top-10 prospect nationally and a key member of USC’s 2025 recruiting class, led Chatsworth to the CIF state championship game last month. He leaves the school as the City Section’s all-time leading scorer, with more than 3,000 points. Arenas was expected to play a significant role for the Trojans next season as a freshman.

Staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.

