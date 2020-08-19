Presidents Carter, Clinton, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez speak on Day 2 of Democratic National Convention

Former President Clinton addresses the virtual convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear on a video feed at the start of the second day of the Democratic National Convention. (Getty Images)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) addresses the convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Alitama Sotao of American Samoa addresses the convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Democratic delegates from Indiana, including former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. (DNCC via Getty Images)
Joe Biden appears on a screen as Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett opens the second night of the Democratic National Convention. (Getty Images)
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses the convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)
A man cleans the lectern between speakers during the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. (Getty Images)
Actress and activist Tracee Ellis Ross addresses the convention. (DNCC via Getty Images)