Travel delays: I-15 to Vegas, I-5’s Grapevine reopen after drivers stranded in snow for hours
Interstate 5 at the Grapevine, which authorities shut down amid heavy snowfall late Wednesday, reopened Friday morning after a roughly 36-hour closure.
A stand-up paddleboarder views the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains while cruising through Huntington Harbor. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Interstate 5 at the Grapevine, which authorities shut down amid heavy snowfall late Wednesday, reopened Friday morning after a roughly 36-hour closure. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Goetz Wolff, left, and Paula Sirola toss a ball with their dogs in La Cañada Flintridge with the snow capped San Gabriel Mountains as a backdrop. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Matthew Partida sleds with his son Kameron, 3, in Lebec. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Snow blankets Joshua Tree National Park on Friday. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Jay Shepherd, 4, left, and his sister Jessa Shepherd, 2, of Studio City play in the snow at Joshua Tree National Park on Friday. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Jessa Shepherd, 2, of Studio City plays at Joshua Tree National Park. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Brenda Bryant, 60, tries to warm up Thursday with a small fire in L.A.'s skid row. Braynt said she has been homeless for 11 years. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Pooled water reflects passersby on the boardwalk in Venice Beach Thursday morning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
