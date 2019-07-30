6 Images
Trona Catholics kept the faith as their town declined
Parishioner Andrew Ledesma, left, shows Father Remigius O. Owuamanam, right, the interior of quake-damaged St. Madeleine Sophie Barat Catholic Church after their first Mass following the July 4-5 earthquakes in Trona, Calif. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Father Remigius O. Owuamanam, right, celebrates the Eucharist in the old rectory building across from the quake-damaged St. Madeleine Sophie Barat Catholic Church. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Parishioners Andrew Ledesma, left, and Cris Vigil, right, trade earthquake stories with other parishioners in the old rectory building. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Parishioners of the currently red-tagged St. Madeleine Sophie Barat Catholic Church attended their first Mass following the July 4-5 earthquakes in Trona, Calif. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Broken statues in the currently red-tagged St. Madeleine Sophie Barat Catholic Church in Trona, Calif. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Church council President Patricia Scyrkles removes decorative items from the currently red-tagged St. Madeleine Sophie Barat Catholic Church in Trona, Calif. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
