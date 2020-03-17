10 Images
With masks at the ready, ICE agents make arrests on first day of California coronavirus lockdown
ICE agents given masks for protection. Children at homes they door-knock. Eerily quiet neighborhoods. A day in the life of ICE agents seeking to make arrests in the age of coronavirus
David A. Marin, left, a director of enforcement and removal operations with ICE, looks on as a man is taken into custody before dawn.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
David A. Marin, a director of enforcement and removal operations with ICE. ICE officers are being joined by U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents in the last few weeks, as more resources are deployed in sanctuary cities.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
ICE agents take precautions as they approach a residence during an early morning raid. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
About a dozen immigration agents took part in the raids, which went on amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
“We’re out here trying to protect the public by getting these criminal aliens off the street and out of our communities,” said David Marin, the director of enforcement and removal operations for ICE in L.A. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
“We couldn’t factor this in, right? This COVID-19 and the precautions that everybody’s taking,” said David Marin far left. “We just have to continue to go with the same game plan that we’ve been doing.”
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Marcos Correa, center, is escorted by detention officers at the Enforcement and Removal Operations Processing Center in downtown Los Angeles. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Pedro Castillo Bravo talks to a reporter at the Enforcement and Removal Operations Processing Center in downtown Los Angeles. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
On the way to conduct immigration raids, officers passed freeway signs reading “Wash your hands stay healthy avoid COVID-19.”
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
All officers were issued protective masks over the last few weeks. David Marin kept packets of hand sanitizer in his car.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
