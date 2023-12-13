ABOUT US

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in L.A. County since 1973. To support the vision that no one goes hungry, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600+ partner agencies and Food Bank programs serving 870,000 people monthly.

1973

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank works with 600+ partner agencies to provide food assistance throughout Los Angeles County. People in need of food assistance should visit LAFoodBank.org/findfood to locate a distribution near them.

The Food Bank’s headquarters is located at 1734 East 41st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90058, and the Food Bank’s new distribution center is located at 2300 Pellissier Place, City of Industry, CA 90601.

To mobilize resources to fight hunger in our community.

• Source and acquire nutritious food and other products and distribute them to people experiencing nutrition insecurity through our partner agency network and directly through programs.• Energize the community to get involved and support hunger relief.• Conduct hunger and nutrition education and awareness campaigns and advocate for public policies that benefit the people we serve.

As a nonprofit organization, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank relies on the generosity of the Los Angeles County community to provide essential food and nutrition assistance to those in need. Financial contributions fund programs and operations, and volunteers supplement the Food Bank’s workforce. The combined impact of cash and food donations, as well as volunteer time, allows the Food Bank to provide multiple meals for each dollar donated. To get involved with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, please visit LAFoodBank.org.

Michael Flood, President & CEO

1734 E. 41st St.

Los Angeles, CA 90058

323.234.3030

pr@lafoodbank.org

LAFoodBank.org

lafoodbank

lafoodbank

lafoodbank

linkedin.com/company/losangeles-regional-food-bank