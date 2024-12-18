Grantmakers Seek New Partners and Initiatives

Prominent grantmaking and nonprofit organizations in Southern California are refocusing their missions and adapting their giving strategies to better serve communities and leverage new technology.

One of the largest foundations in Southern California is the California Community Foundation, a $2.6-billion organization headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles. Since 2000, assets have tripled, and it has received nearly $3 billion in donor contributions. It distributed grants in excess of $2.5 billion during that period, making it the fourth-largest community foundation in the United States based on total giving.

Nevertheless, the 110-year-old foundation launched an initiative in October to engage with communities across the county to develop a new strategic framework to guide its grantmaking, advocacy and investments for the next decade. It set up a comprehensive process to gather input and feedback from community members, grantees, donors, policymakers, other philanthropic organizations, employees and board members. Angelenos are invited to take part in its survey online or were invited to take part in one of 10 listening sessions conducted during the fourth quarter of the year. The goal is to have the framework in place by next summer.

At the Downtown Los Angeles-based Weingart Foundation, the mission includes efforts to reach out to smaller organizations and those with whom it has not previously worked. In its 2024 annual report, the organization states that 20% of grantees were first-time grantees as part of its intentional efforts to identify opportunities where our contribution could strengthen the impact and capacity of organizations vital to the movement for social, economic and racial inclusion. Additionally, approximately 48% of unrestricted operating support grants were awarded to organizations with budgets under $1 million. That support could be a catalyst for growth and sustainability.

Meanwhile, at the California Endowment, an $85-million grant to Movement Innovation Collaborative was the largest grant in the Endowment’s history when it was announced in May 2024. The seed funding was the largest grant ever given in the state directed specifically for power-building in disadvantaged communities. More than 500 of California’s movement leaders and community organizers are involved in the new initiative to transform grassroots organizing and develop new leadership focused on creating a more inclusive, belonging and equitable state.

“This historic and unprecedented grant is our big bet on community organizers because their job is vital to the future for improving the health outcomes of disadvantaged communities, who have been pushed to the margins in the state,” said Dr. Robert Ross, the foundation’s outgoing chief executive, in a statement.

The grant is part of a $300-million, multi-year Social Bond initiative that was launched in 2021 in response to racial injustice and the disproportionately negative impact that COVID-19 had on communities of color.

Technological Advancement

At Century City-based Annenberg Foundation, a new initiative explores how the power of artificial intelligence can be used to enhance operations at the foundation and explore strategic AI programs and pilots relevant to the business of philanthropy. To lead this effort, the foundation established an AI Strategy Residency and appointed Chantal Forster, a leader in technology and social impact, to spearhead this mission for the next six months.

“Artificial Intelligence is coming at us quickly and with great fanfare. For those in the business of enhancing communities, it is critical that we approach this new frontier with strategy and coordination,” said Cinny Kennard, Annenberg Foundation executive director, in a statement.

-David Nusbaum

