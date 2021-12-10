The Adventist Health Glendale Foundation isa 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization established in 1983 to secure donations from private donors and corporations to help fund the life-saving health care provided by Adventist Health Glendale. Since then, the Foundation has raised millions of dollars in support of the purchase of vital medical equipment, building and renovation of facilities, providing free community health programs and screenings, assisting cancer patients and survivors, supporting our medical professionals, providing comfort services for patients, sponsoring summer camps for children with special needs and much more!

CONTACT

Address: 1509 Wilson Terrace, Glendale, CA 91206

Phone: 818.409.8055

Email: AHGLFoundation@ah.org

Website: www.adventisthealth.org/glendale/our-foundation

Facebook: @AHGlendale

Top Executive: Elizabeth LaBorde, President of Philanthropy

Year Established: 1983

MISSION STATEMENT

Living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.

SERVICE AREA

Serving Glendale, the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys and surrounding communities.

GET INVOLVED

The Adventist Health Glendale Foundation knows that selecting an organization to give to is a personal choice. Not only do donors want to see how their donations are being used, but they also want to learn about the impact they are making in the lives of others. That’s why the Foundation offers donors many options when it comes to giving to Adventist Health Glendale. Whether donors want to invest in health care technology, thank a doctor, nurse or therapist for their care, honor a loved one, join a guild, provide support for patients, assist the work of physicians, or simply give a gift to where it is most needed, we offer giving programs to meet each individual’s philanthropic goals and expectations. We provide several ways to give to the Adventist Health Glendale Foundation securely. To learn more, visit www.AdventistHealth.org/Glendale/Giving, call 818-409-8055 or email AHGLFoundation@ah.org.