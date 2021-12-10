The California Southland Chapter provides 24/7 support for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and loved ones 365 days a year through the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900). The Chapter offers services online, via phone and in person. In addition to free, local care and support, the Chapter strives to serve the goals of the Alzheimer’s Association strategic plan:

• Providing and Enhancing Care and Support

• Accelerating Research

• Advancing Public Policy

• Strengthening Diversity and Inclusion

• Increasing Concern and Awareness

• Growing Revenue to Support the Mission

CONTACT

Address: 9606 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Phone: 800.272.3900

Email: Casl@alz.org

Website: www.alz.org/socal

Facebook: @socALZ

Twitter: @socalz

Instagram: @socalzofficial

LinkedIn: @socalz

Top Executive: Meg Barron, Executive Director and Regional Leader

Year Established: 1980

MISSION STATEMENT

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia -- by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The Association’s vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®.

SERVICE AREA

The Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter serves Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Kings, Tulare and Inyo counties. The Chapter is part of the Alzheimer’s Association Region 3, which includes the California Central, Orange County and San Diego chapters.

GET INVOLVED

Please join us in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. We area volunteer-driven non-profit providing free, local services to your community. Please call us at 800.272.3900 or email casl@alz.org for more information.