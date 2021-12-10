Providing support, education, and hope...so that no one faces cancer alone. Cancer Support Community Southern California (CSC SoCal) has positively impacted the lives of tens of thousands of patients and families affected by cancer across Southern California, offering support groups led by licensed therapists and one-on-one counseling; healthy lifestyle classes; educational workshops; child, teen & family programs; and social activities.

CONTACT

Website: www.CSCSocal.org

Top Executives:

Julia Forth, CEO, Los Angeles region

Joey Shanahan, Executive Director/CEO, Redondo Beach region

Patricia Ostiller, Executive Director, Pasadena/San Gabriel Valley region

Monica E. Merryman, Executive Director, Valley/Ventura/Santa Barbara region

Year Established: 1982

SERVICE AREA

Serving the Southern California region, including: Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley, Redondo Beach, South Bay, Long Beach, Orange County, Santa Barbara County, Ventura County

GET INVOLVED

Visit www.cscsocal.org/donate to donate, volunteer, and support your local Cancer Support Community.

MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of Cancer Support Community is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community.

CSC SoCal is committed to health care equity, directly serving those impacted by cancer regardless of zip code, race, ethnicity, age, gender, or sexual orientation. Our services are grounded in evidence and widely considered to be an integral part of quality cancer care. All of our programs are provided free of charge thanks to the generosity of individuals, foundations, and corporations who appreciate the importance of our mission.