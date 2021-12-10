Citizenship Education Fund, Inc.
The Citizenship Education Fund (CEF), an Affiliate of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, seeks to empower citizens through the effective use of public policy, issue education, and making connections between the greater community and the disenfranchised. It accomplishes this mission through education and research on a variety of issues that affect people’s daily lives. CEF conducts research, collects data on non-partisan initiatives, and organizes seminars and public awareness campaigns on a variety of policy issues. CEF also promulgates the democratic principles of civic virtue in order to improve life opportunities for those persons who are often voiceless and forgotten.
CONTACT
Address: 930 E. 50th St. Chicago, IL 60615
Phone: (773) 373-3366
Email: styeary@rainbowpush.org
Website: www.rainbowpush.org
Twitter: @CitizenEduFund
Facebook Page: @Rainbow.PUSH
Top Executives: Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Founder and President Re. Dr. S. Todd Yeary, Esq., Chief Executive Officer
Year Established: 1984
MISSION STATEMENT
The mission of Citizenship Education Fund is to advocate for persons who are disconnected from the routine processes of government and full economic participation in business and markets by expanding upon our founding democratic principles, promoting civic virtue, expanding electoral participation, and enhancing economic influence.
SERVICE AREA
National with regional offices in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Detroit, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. John Graves Chair Business Consultant
Ms. Tricia “C.K.” Hoffler, Esq., Chair, Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Rev. Dr. Mark Ellis Clergy
Mr. Willie E. Gary, Esq., Attorney in Private Practice
Mr. Jonathan L. Jackson Entrepreneur
Mr. Lamell McMorris Perennial Strategy Group
Ms. Bonita Parker ComEd
Mr. William Shack Retired Auto Executive
Mr. Abraham Thompson Media Entrepreneur