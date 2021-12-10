The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) is a California leader with a national impact led by diverse immigrant families and individuals who act as agents of social change. Driven by our mission to achieve a just society fully inclusive of immigrants, CHIRLA mobilizes individuals, communities, and coalitions to build power, transform public opinion, and change policies to achieve full human, civil, and labor rights. Since its founding in 1986, CHIRLA has served immigrant communities through legal services, community education, community organizing, policy and advocacy, civic engagement, member services, and youth leadership development. Our YES to Immigrants Forward campaign is a push to recognize immigrants as the Americans they already are by giving them broad access to permanent residency. Join us this giving season to make this dream possible for 11 million people.

Address: 2533 W. 3rd St., Suite 101, Los Angeles, CA 90057

Phone: 213.353.1333

Email: donation@chirla.org

Website: www.chirla.org

Facebook: @chirlausa

Twitter: @CHIRLA

Instagram: @chirla_org

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/chirla-coalition-for-humaneimmigrant-rights

Top Executive: Angelica Salas, Executive Director

Year Established: 1986

Proudly serving California with offices in Central and South LA, San Fernando Valley, Compton, Sacramento, Central Valley, San Bernardino, Orange County and with a national presence in Washington D.C. and transnational services in Mexico.

CHIRLA’s mission is to achieve a just society fully inclusive of immigrants. We serve as a California leader with national impact and are led by the power, love, and vision of the immigrant community as agents of social change.

Visit www.chirla.org/donate to support immigrant rights and follow us on social media for ways to get involved and activate your power through our actions.