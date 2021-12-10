For more than 56 years, Community Action Partnership of Orange County has addressed the immediate needs of people in crisis, while empowering communities with life-changing programs and services. Year after year, we have grown our vision and expanded our partner network to build resilience, address food insecurity, housing, financial empowerment, and community health. This gives us the flexibility to step up when our community needed us most when the pandemic hit. No matter what, we are here to walk alongside our neighbors onto a path of stability.

CONTACT

Address: 11870 Monarch St., Garden Grove, CA 92841-2113

Phone: 714.897.6670

Email: LMaze@capoc.org

Website: www.capoc.org

Facebook: @CAPOC

Twitter: @CAPOrangeCounty

Instagram: @cap_oc

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/cap-oc Top

Executive: Gregory Scott, President & CEO

Year Established: 1965

MISSION STATEMENT

We seek to end and prevent poverty by stabilizing, sustaining and empowering people with the resources they need when they need them. By forging strategic partnerships, we form a powerful force to improve our community.

SERVICE AREA

Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) was born out of the “War on Poverty” in 1965 as part of a nationwide network of Community Action Partnerships. We are an independent 501 (c)(3) that serves Orange County, with our headquarters located in Garden Grove. We operate two family resource centers located in the cities of Anaheim and Orange, as well as a drop-in soup kitchen in the city of Santa Ana.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Alberta Christy, Chair, Retired

David Drakeford, Treasurer, NAACP

Connie Jones, Board Secretary, Retired

Janet Brown, Representing Hon. Lou Correa (CA-46)

Rev. Rayna Hamre, Unitarian Universalist Church

Patricia Healy

Doug Wooley

Nahla Kayali, Access California Services

William O’Connell, Colette’s Children’s Home

Amelia Ramos-Moreno

Burt Winer, Ph.D., Institute of Advanced Studies

Alicia Berhow, Charter Communications

Vijay Chidambaram, CMLA/Capital Group

Michael Hernandez, Private Business

Joshua Mino, Godes & Preis, LLP

Doug Vogel, Laguna Playhouse

Lauren Leung, PIMCO

Anuradha Prakash, Ph.D., Chapman University

GET INVOLVED

We’re always looking for determined, passionate people, partners and donors who, like us, see poverty as an unacceptable reality. You can be a part of our work to empower people and build vibrant communities.

Whether you host a Food Drive, Volunteer or Donate, it will take all of us together to end poverty. Thank you for sharing in our mission of being a catalyst for creating vibrant communities by preventing and ending poverty through stabilizing and empowering people with the resources they need when they need them. Learn more about how you can get involved by visiting www.capoc.org.