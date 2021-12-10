Community Action Partnership of Orange County
For more than 56 years, Community Action Partnership of Orange County has addressed the immediate needs of people in crisis, while empowering communities with life-changing programs and services. Year after year, we have grown our vision and expanded our partner network to build resilience, address food insecurity, housing, financial empowerment, and community health. This gives us the flexibility to step up when our community needed us most when the pandemic hit. No matter what, we are here to walk alongside our neighbors onto a path of stability.
CONTACT
Address: 11870 Monarch St., Garden Grove, CA 92841-2113
Phone: 714.897.6670
Email: LMaze@capoc.org
Website: www.capoc.org
Facebook: @CAPOC
Twitter: @CAPOrangeCounty
Instagram: @cap_oc
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/cap-oc Top
Executive: Gregory Scott, President & CEO
Year Established: 1965
MISSION STATEMENT
We seek to end and prevent poverty by stabilizing, sustaining and empowering people with the resources they need when they need them. By forging strategic partnerships, we form a powerful force to improve our community.
SERVICE AREA
Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) was born out of the “War on Poverty” in 1965 as part of a nationwide network of Community Action Partnerships. We are an independent 501 (c)(3) that serves Orange County, with our headquarters located in Garden Grove. We operate two family resource centers located in the cities of Anaheim and Orange, as well as a drop-in soup kitchen in the city of Santa Ana.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Alberta Christy, Chair, Retired
David Drakeford, Treasurer, NAACP
Connie Jones, Board Secretary, Retired
Janet Brown, Representing Hon. Lou Correa (CA-46)
Rev. Rayna Hamre, Unitarian Universalist Church
Patricia Healy
Doug Wooley
Nahla Kayali, Access California Services
William O’Connell, Colette’s Children’s Home
Amelia Ramos-Moreno
Burt Winer, Ph.D., Institute of Advanced Studies
Alicia Berhow, Charter Communications
Vijay Chidambaram, CMLA/Capital Group
Michael Hernandez, Private Business
Joshua Mino, Godes & Preis, LLP
Doug Vogel, Laguna Playhouse
Lauren Leung, PIMCO
Anuradha Prakash, Ph.D., Chapman University
GET INVOLVED
We’re always looking for determined, passionate people, partners and donors who, like us, see poverty as an unacceptable reality. You can be a part of our work to empower people and build vibrant communities.
Whether you host a Food Drive, Volunteer or Donate, it will take all of us together to end poverty. Thank you for sharing in our mission of being a catalyst for creating vibrant communities by preventing and ending poverty through stabilizing and empowering people with the resources they need when they need them. Learn more about how you can get involved by visiting www.capoc.org.