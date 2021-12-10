Global Citizen’s Give While You Live Campaign

Launched in Davos at the 2020 World Economic Forum, Give While You Live calls on the world’s billionaires to go further faster, by giving a minimum of 5% of their wealth away per year to an important cause or issue area. The campaign has garnered increasing attention for its research and culture change efforts from the media and the philanthropic community at large, serving as the knowledge partner for the 2020 Forbes Summit on Philanthropy. Give While You Live has received significant support from philanthropic leaders including Warren Buffett and John and Laura Arnold and artists including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Miley Cyrus. The campaign served as the catalyst and strategic partner to Forbes in the development of an updated impact-focused methodology to transparently measure philanthropy among the world’s wealthiest Americans with plans to expand to new markets in 2021.

MISSION STATEMENT

Give While You Live calls on the world’s 2,000+ billionaires to donate 5% of their wealth every year to an important cause or issue area such as COVID-19 response and relief, particularly among marginalized communities including people of color, those living in extreme poverty, and others facing discrimination.

SERVICE AREA

The Give While You Live campaign was launched by Global Citizen, a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. Global Citizen is headquartered in New York, with offices in Canada, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Stadler Managing Partner CVC Capital Partners (Co-Chair)

Francine Katsoudas EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco (Co-Chair)

Michael Anders Founder, Iconiq Capital

Chris Anderson CEO, TED

Michele Anthony Executive Vice President, Universal Music Group

Mark Campana Chief Operating Officer for U.S. Concerts, Live Nation Entertainment

Kelly Curtis Manager, Pearl Jam (Retired)

John Danhakl Managing Partner, Leonard Green & Partners

Daniel Green Senior Advisor for Policy, Advocacy and Communications, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Tom Jones COO, Women’s World Banking

Andrew Marks Co-founder and Partner, TQ Ventures

John F. Megrue, Jr. Co-Chairman, Bridgewater Associates

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Former Under-Secretary-General (USG) Executive Director (ED) of UN Women

Sean Parker Founder and President, The Parker Foundation

Jane Rosenthal Co-founder, Tribeca Films

Andy Bernstein Executive Director, HeadCount

Jay Brown Co-founder/CEO, RocNation

Randall Lane Editor, Forbes

Kristin Lemkau CEO, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

Charlotte Santo Domingo

Suzanne Shank Chairwoman and CEO (Founding Partner), Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co., L.L.C.