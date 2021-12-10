Guide Dogs of America

Breed, raise, and train guide dogs for individuals who are blind/visually impaired and service dogs for veterans and children with autism. We also place facility dogs with professionals in hospitals, schools, and courtrooms. Our highly skilled canines become trusted companions that increase people’s confidence, mobility, and independence. All programs and services, including transportation, personalized training, room/board, and postgraduate support, are provided at no cost to the recipient.

CONTACT

Address: 13445 Glenoaks Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342

Phone: 800.459.4843

Email: mail@guidedogsofamerica.org

Website: www.guidedogsofamerica.org

Facebook: @GuideDogsofAmerica

Twitter: @GuideDogsGDA

Instagram: @guidedogsofamerica

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/guidedogsofamerica

Top Executive: Russell Gittlen, President

Year Established: 1948

MISSION STATEMENT

Transforming lives through partnerships with service dogs.

SERVICE AREA

We are located in Southern California. We serve people in the United States and Canada.

