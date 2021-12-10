Guide Dogs of America
Breed, raise, and train guide dogs for individuals who are blind/visually impaired and service dogs for veterans and children with autism. We also place facility dogs with professionals in hospitals, schools, and courtrooms. Our highly skilled canines become trusted companions that increase people’s confidence, mobility, and independence. All programs and services, including transportation, personalized training, room/board, and postgraduate support, are provided at no cost to the recipient.
CONTACT
Address: 13445 Glenoaks Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342
Phone: 800.459.4843
Email: mail@guidedogsofamerica.org
Website: www.guidedogsofamerica.org
Facebook: @GuideDogsofAmerica
Twitter: @GuideDogsGDA
Instagram: @guidedogsofamerica
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/guidedogsofamerica
Top Executive: Russell Gittlen, President
Year Established: 1948
MISSION STATEMENT
Transforming lives through partnerships with service dogs.
SERVICE AREA
We are located in Southern California. We serve people in the United States and Canada.