Hope For Paws is a 501 C-3 non-profit organization (E.I.N: 26-2869386). We rescue dogs and cats that are suffering on the streets or injured in the shelters. Hope For Paws then facilitates veterinary care and once medically cleared, they continue on to their foster families. Throughout this process, the team creates & shares videos to educate the public on the importance of companion animals in our society. Community is at the heart of what we do and is essential in the effort to inspire people to take action, support the cause, adopt animals and help reduce euthanasia rates across the country. Through rescue, education and community outreach, Hope For Paws works to raise awareness and change the lives of abandoned animals.

CONTACT

Address: 8950 W. Olympic Blvd. #525, Los Angeles, CA 90211

Phone: 310.880.1416

Email: contact@hopeforpaws.org

Website: www.HopeForPaws.org

Facebook: @HopeForPawsCalifornia

Twitter: @HopeForPaws

Instagram: @HopeForPawsRescue

YouTube: youtube.com/HopeForPaws

Top Executive: Eldad Hagar, Founder & CEO

Year Established: 2008

MISSION STATEMENT

SERVICE AREA

Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties

GET INVOLVED

Hope For Paws has worked tirelessly since its inception 13 years ago to provide a beacon of hope for the rescue cases that seem like a lost cause, rather than one with a happy ending. We love helping animals and we don’t mind working days, nights, weekends and holidays. So many lives depend on us and on our skills to act in the most challenging rescue environments to save injured animals with pressing and complex medical conditions.

Community is at the heart of Hope For Paws and your help is essential in the effort to send us on more life-saving missions, and help us provide the animals with best medical care and recovery so we can prepare them for adoption in loving forever homes. Hope For Paws could not continue our mission without donations from the public and we would love for you to join our team. It’s estimated that there are still 30,000 stray dogs wandering the streets of Los Angeles, and even though the number has gone down, the story behind the number remains constant. Many of these animals are sick, hungry, and while searching for food they get hit by cars and suffer tremendously. We work with an incredible team of surgeons, doctors, RVT’s and technicians to save their lives, and we hope you will join our team today so we can save many more before the cold winter months. Please scan the QR code provided for more information on how to donate to us this Giving Season or please visit: www.HopeForPaws.org