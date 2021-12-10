Last Chance for Animals

LCA is one of the pioneering animal rights organizations started by former actor and author, Chris DeRose. First established on the issue of vivisection and stolen companion animals being sold to research facilities, LCA has grown since first established in 1984. Through the years, LCA has virtually worked on every animal issue. LCA is known for doing undercover investigations that expose horrendous animal abuse and bring abusers to justice.

LCA’s undercover investigations into Class B dealers (licensed by the USDA), that steal people’s companion animals and sell them to research resulted in the nation’s first state prison sentences for multiple-count cruelty cases.

In 2016, the 2nd version of Chris’ autobiography, “In Your Face,” was released. The book was the final achievement that earned him the prestigious Courage of Conscience International Peace Award - an honor he shares with Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr.

CONTACT

Address: 8033 Sunset Blvd., Suite 835, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Phone: 310.271.6096

Email: cindyderose@lcanimal.org

Website: www.LCAnimal.org

Facebook: @LastChanceForAnimals

Twitter: @LC4A

Instagram: @lc4a

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/last-chancefor-animals-49aaaa46

Top Executive: Cindy Beal-DeRose, CFO/Executive Director

Year Established: 1984

MISSION STATEMENT

LCA is an international, non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation and media attention. LCA believes that animals are highly sentient creatures who exist for their own reasons independent of their service to humans; they should not be made to suffer for the latter. LCA opposes the use of animals for food, clothing, scientific experimentation and entertainment and promotes a cruelty-free lifestyle and the ascription of rights to nonhuman beings.

SERVICE AREA

LCA is based in Los Angeles, CA, working nationally and internationally with programs currently in the United States, Canada, South Korea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Christina Snyder, Board Chairperson, Philanthropist & Animal Activist June Averseng, Board Member, Animal Activist Rikki Rockett, Board Member, Animal Activist and Drummer for Poison James R. Balesh, Board Member, Civil Litigations Attorney Rober Ferber, Board Member, Animal Activist and Former Prosecutor Chris DeRose, Board Member, President, Founder and CEO of LCA

GET INVOLVED

TAKE ACTION

LCA is a voice for the voiceless! Animals deserve our protection. Make cruelty-free choices in clothing, food and entertainment. Sign up for our email action alerts to find out how you can help animals. www.LCAnimal.org.

VOLUNTEER

Volunteer opportunities are offered in a variety of areas including community outreach, blog writing on animal issues, administrative work and event support.

DONATE

www.LCAnimal.org/donate