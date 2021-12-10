Liberty Hill provides critical funding, training, and capacity building to community organizations leading grassroots organizing for social justice. As a public foundation, we provide support for social justice campaigns, and as a nonprofit, we lead research and policy initiatives designed to drive systemic change. Our training institute strengthens and connects community leaders, and our role as a convener allows us to bring unusual allies together across our region to affect change. We focus our efforts on the areas of Racial Justice, Youth and Transformative Justice, Environmental and Climate Justice, LGBTQ and Gender Justice, and Economic and Housing Justice.

CONTACT

Address: 1001 Wilshire Blvd., PMB 2170, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Phone: 323.556.7200

Email: info@libertyhill.org

Website: www.libertyhill.org

Facebook: @libertyhill

Twitter: @LibertyHill

Instagram: @libertyhillfoundation

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/liberty-hill-foundation

Top Executive: Shane Murphy Goldsmith, President/CEO

Year Established: 1976

SERVICE AREA

At Liberty Hill, our work is focused on Los Angeles County, because we understand that what happens in L.A. often influences the nation. Our North Star is to build power in communities most impacted by systemic injustice to achieve social justice and equity.

MISSION STATEMENT

Liberty Hill Foundation is a laboratory for social change philanthropy. We leverage the power of community organizers, donor activists, and allies to advance social justice through strategic investment in grants, leadership training, and campaigns. We are committed to the fight for Justice for All.

GET INVOLVED

Help fuel a more just and equitable Los Angeles! Liberty Hill seeks to raise awareness and funds to address the critical issues facing Los Angeles right now. Our Agenda for a Just Future is laser-focused on three major areas-- fighting to end youth incarceration as we know it, putting an end to toxic neighborhood oil drilling, and fighting for a roof over every head and housing as a human right. Anyone can become a Donor Activist at Liberty Hill! Put your passion into action by supporting our mission to power the grassroots organizing and activism that changes laws and lives across our region. Join our Community! Together We Can Change L.A.!