Mental Health America of Los Angeles
People experiencing mental health needs often require multiple services at the same time. MHALA isa one-stop shop that pulls all its services together into a comprehensive, integrated model. We serve adults and transition-age youth facing mental health needs without financial resources, including Veterans and people who are or have been homeless.
Services include outreach and engagement; mental health care; psychiatry and medication management; housing assistance; benefits and income services; health care services; links to substance abuse services; wellness, resilience, and life skills programs; employment and vocational services, including social enterprise opportunities; and programs for transition-age youth and Veterans.
CONTACT
Address: 200 Pine Ave., Ste. 400, Long Beach, CA 90802
Phone: 562.285.1330
Email: info@mhala.org
Website: www.mhala.org
Twitter: @MHA_Los_Angeles
Instagram: @mha_los_angeles
Facebook Page: @MentalHealthAmericaofLosAngeles
Top Executive: Christina Miller, Ph.D., President and CEO
Year Established: 1924
MISSION STATEMENT
Mental Health America of Los Angeles works to ensure that people with mental health needs achieve meaningful, healthy lives in their communities.
SERVICE AREA
Long Beach and surrounding areas, Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita Valley
GET INVOLVED
Planned giving, vehicle donations, stock gifts, and in-kind gifts are just some of the ways in which you can support MHALA. Visit our website or reach out to Chief Development and Communications Officer Molly Ann Woods at 310.717.0955 or mwoods@mhala.org.
DONATE www.mhala.org/support-us
VOLUNTEER www.mhala.org/support-us/volunteer