People experiencing mental health needs often require multiple services at the same time. MHALA isa one-stop shop that pulls all its services together into a comprehensive, integrated model. We serve adults and transition-age youth facing mental health needs without financial resources, including Veterans and people who are or have been homeless.

Services include outreach and engagement; mental health care; psychiatry and medication management; housing assistance; benefits and income services; health care services; links to substance abuse services; wellness, resilience, and life skills programs; employment and vocational services, including social enterprise opportunities; and programs for transition-age youth and Veterans.

CONTACT

Address: 200 Pine Ave., Ste. 400, Long Beach, CA 90802

Phone: 562.285.1330

Email: info@mhala.org

Website: www.mhala.org

Twitter: @MHA_Los_Angeles

Instagram: @mha_los_angeles

Facebook Page: @MentalHealthAmericaofLosAngeles

Top Executive: Christina Miller, Ph.D., President and CEO

Year Established: 1924

MISSION STATEMENT

Mental Health America of Los Angeles works to ensure that people with mental health needs achieve meaningful, healthy lives in their communities.

SERVICE AREA

Long Beach and surrounding areas, Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita Valley

GET INVOLVED

Planned giving, vehicle donations, stock gifts, and in-kind gifts are just some of the ways in which you can support MHALA. Visit our website or reach out to Chief Development and Communications Officer Molly Ann Woods at 310.717.0955 or mwoods@mhala.org.

DONATE www.mhala.org/support-us

VOLUNTEER www.mhala.org/support-us/volunteer