National Council of Jewish Women Los Angeles

NCJW|LA is committed to advancing economic justice and equity for women and their families.

Our priority is keeping the most vulnerable among us safe and secure by providing direct financial aid services to uplift people’s lives. Over the past year, we expanded our Emergency Rental Assistance Program to keep Angelenos housed throughout the pandemic and revisioned our Scholarship Program to support marginalized and low-income students devoted to their academic goals. Earlier this year, we addressed our community’s immediate and future needs by launching a pilot Guaranteed Income Program for essential female healthcare workers in Los Angeles. In addition to these direct service programs, we support the passage of laws and policies that ensure economic security and expand the safety net for struggling families. Our programs and advocacy efforts are made possible through donor support and our charitable retail project, The Council Shop, serving Los Angeles since 1924.

CONTACT

Address: 5350 Wilshire Blvd., #36849, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Phone: 323.852.8500

Email: info@ncjwla.org

Website: www.ncjwla.org

Facebook: @NCJWLosAngeles

Twitter: @NCJWLA

Instagram: @NCJWLA

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/ncjwla

Top Executive: Marjorie Gilberg, CEO

Year Established: 1909

MISSION STATEMENT

NCJW|LA advances economic justice and equity for women throughout Los Angeles.

SERVICE AREA

Greater Los Angeles

GET INVOLVED

Events We host two annual events. Join us for our Roe event, commemorating the Roe V. Wade ruling protecting a woman’s right to access abortion on January 23, 2022. Our thrilling Passover Experience in the Spring of 2022 promises an evening full of entertainment and community through tradition.

