OneLegacy is the bridge to life for nearly 20 million Southern Californians and waiting recipients nationwide. Last year alone, OneLegacy enabled the transplant of 1,661 organs from 548 donors, marking the sixth consecutive year of record-breaking increases in lifesaving and healing organ donation and transplantation. In addition, more than 190,000 lives were healed, and their vision was restored through tissue and cornea donation.

Today, more than 107,000 Americans, including 21,000 Californians, are still waiting for a donor, and the need for transplants is growing faster than potential donors as less than 1% of all deaths qualify for donation. OneLegacy helps inspire donation by reminding people that the opportunity to donate and to receive a lifesaving transplant knows no national, racial, ethnic or religious boundaries, nor sexual orientation and that one organ donor can save up to eight lives, and one tissue donor can help as many as 75 others heal.

CONTACT

Address: 221 South Figueroa St., Suite 500, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Phone: 213.229.5600

Email: tmone@onelegacy.org

Website: www.onelegacy.org

Facebook: @OneLegacy

Twitter: @OneLegacyNews

Instagram: @OneLegacyInspires

Top Executive: Thomas Mone, Chief Executive Officer

Year Established: 1968

MISSION STATEMENT

OneLegacy saves and heals lives through organ, eye and tissue donation, comforts the families we serve, and inspires our communities to Donate Life.

SERVICE AREA

OneLegacy serves more than 200 hospitals, 10 transplant centers, local coroners’ offices and a diverse population of nearly 20 million people within seven counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern counties.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

William I. Chertok / Chairman of the Board

Senator Art Torres (Ret.), JD | Vice Chairman / California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

J. Thomas Rosenthal, MD / Secretary / Professor, Urology Chief Medical Officer, Ronald Reagan

UCLA Medical Center / Associate Vice Chancellor, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

James Atkinson, MD

Rob Blackman, MD

Sandra Wallace Blaydow / Human Resources Manager

Gloria Bohrer - Secretary of the Board / Educator

Earle E. Crandall, MD, PhD, FACS, FICS / Neurosurgeon, Earle E. Crandall, Inc.

William Gallio / Kidney Recipient

Jason L. Gray / General Counsel

Rafael Mendez, MD, FACS (Emeritus) / President, Mendez Transplant & Urological Medical Group

Robert Mendez, MD, FACS (Emeritus)

Thomas Mone (ex-officio) / Chief Executive Officer, OneLegacy

Daryl Osby / Fire Chief - Los Angeles County Fire Department

Darline P. Robles, PhD / Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools

GET INVOLVED

• More than 107,000 Americans including 21,000 Californians are waiting for a donor and the need for transplants is growing far faster than potential donors as less than 1% of all deaths qualify for donation. You can save the life of a neighbor, parent or friend, or someone you don’t even know, by registering to be a donor at your local DMV or by visiting www.OneLegacy.org/Register

• Join our team of OneLegacy Ambassadors and Embajadores, who volunteer their time to share their donation stories and inspire local communities to save and heal lives when they register as organ, eye and tissue donors. To learn more visit www.OneLegacy.org

• Watch the Donate Life Float at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. Celebrating 19 years of participation in the Tournament of Roses’ Parade, the 2022 Donate Life Rose Parade float and its “Courage of Hope” theme is the center of a national effort to reach viewers from around the nation and across the globe to share the important message that organ, eye and tissue donation saves and heals lives. Visit www.DonateLifeFloat.org to learn more.

• Join more than 12,000 of your fellow Southern Californians at the annual Donate Life Run/Walk on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Cal State Fullerton. Get your team together to run or walk and participate in OneLegacy’s largest fundraising event of the year. Learn more at: www.DonateLifeRunWalk.org

• Help spread the word with your family, friends and the community that the opportunity to donate and to receive a lifesaving transplant knows no national, racial, ethnic or religious boundaries, nor sexual orientation. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and one tissue donor can heal more than 75 others.