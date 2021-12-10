Operation Santa Claus (OSC) is recognized by the Board of Supervisors as an annual county-based holiday gift program for children who have been abandoned, neglected, abused, and placed in foster care, as well as low-income families who are served by the County of Orange Social Services Agency, OC Health Care Agency, OC Community Resources, Orange County Child Support Services and OC Probation Department. Social Services Agency is designated as the lead agency in the program and coordinates gift drives in partnership with other county agencies and the business community.

CONTACT

Address: 1505 E. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92705

Phone: 714.679.2438

Email: OperationSantaClaus@ssa.ocgov.com

Website: www.ssa.ocgov.com/how-do-i/give-or-volunteer/volunteer/operation-santa-claus

Facebook: @OCSSA1

Twitter: @OrangeCountySSA

Top Executive: Debra Baetz, County of Orange Agency Director

Year Established: 1962

MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of Operation Santa Claus is to offer year-round and holiday cheer by providing gifts to underprivileged children who have suffered abandonment, neglect, abuse and placement in a foster care program.

SERVICE AREA

Operation Santa Claus is administered by the Orange County Social Services Agency, serving children in Orange County, CA.

GET INVOLVED

Donate Online

www.ssa.ocgov.com/ssa_volunteer/donations/osc_donation

www.ssa.ocgov.com/ssa_volunteer/donations/sr_santa_donation

Volunteer

Sign up online to assist with various tasks at, www.signupgenius.com/findasignup.

Enter operationsantaclaus@ssa.ocgov.com in the “Search fora SignUp” field.

Coordinate

Coordinate an “Angel Tag” toy/gift drive at your company, school, club or faith-based organization to benefit Operation Santa Claus. For more information, call 714.679.2438.