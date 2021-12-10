Orange County United Way
Orange County United Way is committed to leading the fight for equity by removing barriers, closing gaps, and leveling the playing field for everyone who lives here.
We put our mission into action through three initiatives: United for Student Success SM, United for Financial Security SM, and United to End Homelessness SM. Each includes programming to meet basic needs, develop skills, and ensure longterm success. Orange County United Way also steps up whenever our communities need us to respond to immediate or emerging crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join us in helping our students succeed, our struggling families gain financial security, and our homeless neighbors find a place to call home.
Learn more at www.UnitedWayOC.org.
CONTACT
Address: 18012 Mitchell South, Irvine, CA 92614
Phone: 949.660.7600
Email: info@unitedwayoc.org
Website: www.UnitedWayOC.org
Facebook: @UnitedWayOC
Twitter: @unitedwayoc
Instagram: @unitedwayoc
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/orangecounty-united-way
Top Executive: Susan B. Parks, President & CEO
Year Established: 1924
MISSION STATEMENT
To improve lives in Orange County by delivering measurable long-term solutions to complex issues in education, financial stability, health and housing.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chair / Steve Churm / FivePoint Holdings, LLC
Vice Chair / Tam Nguyen / Advance Beauty College
Treasurer / Ben Alvarado / California Bank & Trust
Secretary / Timothy S. Clyde / Katzkin Leather
President & CEO / Susan B. Parks / Orange County United Way
Ashleigh E. Aitken / Aitken Aitken Cohn
Steven D. Allison / Troutman Pepper LLP
Charles Antis / Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Lawrence R. Armstrong / Ware Malcomb
Shirin Behzadi / Shirin Behzadi, LLC
Nicole Carrillo Hall / loanDepot
Antonella Aloma Castro / Real Estate and Business Attorney
Mark Clemens / KPMG LLP
Hugh Conners / Bank of the West
Martha V. Daniel / IMRI
Dilanthi De Alwis-Mummert / UPS
Diane Brooks Dixon / City of Newport Beach
Adrian S. Griggs / Pacific Life Insurance Co.
Jeff Hittenberger / Vanguard University
James Johnson, Jr. / PepsiCo Foods North America
Michael A. Johnson / Automobile Club of Southern California
Ann Johnston / Psomas
Jacqueline A. Kelley / Ernst & Young LLP
Keith Kobata / Wells Fargo & Company
Nanda Kumar Cheruvatath / Eaton
Robert Lambert / Cushman & Wakefield
Kenneth Lickel / Retired - Alcon Laboratories
Lisa A. Locklear / Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Paula Mattson / Southern California Edison
Bill Maurer / University of California, Irvine
Henry Mendoza / MM & Company, LLP
Joe Nuzzolese / Edwards Lifesciences
Adey Nyamathi / University of California, Irvine
Maggie O’Sullivan / JPMorganChase
Bill Pedigo / ocV!BE Sports & Entertainment
Robbin Narike Preciado / Union Bank
Victoria M. Rixon / Truist Wealth
Mike Ruane / National Community Renaissance
James J. Scheinkman / Snell & Wilmer LLP
Christine A. Scheuneman / Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
Ernest W. Schroeder / Schroeder Management Company, Inc.
Mitchell Shenkin / Enterprises Holdings
John F. Simonis / Paul Hastings, LLP
Ryan R. Smith / PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Allen Staff / Bank of America
John E. Stratman, Jr. / Kaiser Permanente
John Valenta / Deloitte Advisory
Framroze Virjee / California State University Fullerton
Todd Zegers / Ingram Micro
SERVICE AREA
Orange County, CA
GET INVOLVED
EVENT
Women’s Philanthropy Fund Breakfast Thursday, May 19, 2022 Join us to learn how our Impact Hubs help local families and children transition from surviving to thriving. Featuring celebrity guest Misty Copeland. More details at www.WPFBreakfast.org.
SUPPORT
Learn about ways you can improve lives in our community: www.UnitedWayOC.org
VOLUNTEER
Remote and in-person activities available at www.UnitedWayOC.org/Volunteer