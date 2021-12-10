Orange County United Way is committed to leading the fight for equity by removing barriers, closing gaps, and leveling the playing field for everyone who lives here.

We put our mission into action through three initiatives: United for Student Success SM, United for Financial Security SM, and United to End Homelessness SM. Each includes programming to meet basic needs, develop skills, and ensure longterm success. Orange County United Way also steps up whenever our communities need us to respond to immediate or emerging crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join us in helping our students succeed, our struggling families gain financial security, and our homeless neighbors find a place to call home.

Learn more at www.UnitedWayOC.org.

CONTACT

Address: 18012 Mitchell South, Irvine, CA 92614

Phone: 949.660.7600

Email: info@unitedwayoc.org

Website: www.UnitedWayOC.org

Top Executive: Susan B. Parks, President & CEO

Year Established: 1924

MISSION STATEMENT

To improve lives in Orange County by delivering measurable long-term solutions to complex issues in education, financial stability, health and housing.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chair / Steve Churm / FivePoint Holdings, LLC

Vice Chair / Tam Nguyen / Advance Beauty College

Treasurer / Ben Alvarado / California Bank & Trust

Secretary / Timothy S. Clyde / Katzkin Leather

President & CEO / Susan B. Parks / Orange County United Way

Ashleigh E. Aitken / Aitken Aitken Cohn

Steven D. Allison / Troutman Pepper LLP

Charles Antis / Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Lawrence R. Armstrong / Ware Malcomb

Shirin Behzadi / Shirin Behzadi, LLC

Nicole Carrillo Hall / loanDepot

Antonella Aloma Castro / Real Estate and Business Attorney

Mark Clemens / KPMG LLP

Hugh Conners / Bank of the West

Martha V. Daniel / IMRI

Dilanthi De Alwis-Mummert / UPS

Diane Brooks Dixon / City of Newport Beach

Adrian S. Griggs / Pacific Life Insurance Co.

Jeff Hittenberger / Vanguard University

James Johnson, Jr. / PepsiCo Foods North America

Michael A. Johnson / Automobile Club of Southern California

Ann Johnston / Psomas

Jacqueline A. Kelley / Ernst & Young LLP

Keith Kobata / Wells Fargo & Company

Nanda Kumar Cheruvatath / Eaton

Robert Lambert / Cushman & Wakefield

Kenneth Lickel / Retired - Alcon Laboratories

Lisa A. Locklear / Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paula Mattson / Southern California Edison

Bill Maurer / University of California, Irvine

Henry Mendoza / MM & Company, LLP

Joe Nuzzolese / Edwards Lifesciences

Adey Nyamathi / University of California, Irvine

Maggie O’Sullivan / JPMorganChase

Bill Pedigo / ocV!BE Sports & Entertainment

Robbin Narike Preciado / Union Bank

Victoria M. Rixon / Truist Wealth

Mike Ruane / National Community Renaissance

James J. Scheinkman / Snell & Wilmer LLP

Christine A. Scheuneman / Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Ernest W. Schroeder / Schroeder Management Company, Inc.

Mitchell Shenkin / Enterprises Holdings

John F. Simonis / Paul Hastings, LLP

Ryan R. Smith / PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Allen Staff / Bank of America

John E. Stratman, Jr. / Kaiser Permanente

John Valenta / Deloitte Advisory

Framroze Virjee / California State University Fullerton

Todd Zegers / Ingram Micro

SERVICE AREA

Orange County, CA

GET INVOLVED

EVENT

Women’s Philanthropy Fund Breakfast Thursday, May 19, 2022 Join us to learn how our Impact Hubs help local families and children transition from surviving to thriving. Featuring celebrity guest Misty Copeland. More details at www.WPFBreakfast.org.

SUPPORT

Learn about ways you can improve lives in our community: www.UnitedWayOC.org

VOLUNTEER

Remote and in-person activities available at www.UnitedWayOC.org/Volunteer