PCM offers a wide range of programs, including individual and group instruction, pre-school classes, music appreciation courses, masterclasses, summer camps, workshops, and concerts.

Nearly 1,200 students attend PCM annually. Additionally, PCM provides a year-long program of free music classes to all 600 students at our local, TitleI school and tuition assistance for music study to promising, under-resourced students.

From infants to seniors and hobbyists to prodigies, PCM provides exceptional opportunities for students of all ages and backgrounds to learn, perform, and enjoy music.

CONTACT

Address: 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106

Phone: 626.683.3355

Email: music@pasadenaconservatory.org

Website: www.pasadenaconservatory.org

Facebook: @PasadenaConservatoryMusic

Instagram: @pasadenaconservatoryofmusic

Top Executive: Stephen McCurry, Executive Director

Year Established: 1984

MISSION STATEMENT

The Pasadena Conservatory of Music (PCM) is a nationally recognized and accredited, independent, nonprofit community music school in Pasadena. PCM’s mission is to educate through a comprehensive curriculum taught by an exceptional faculty; advocate for the value of music study; inspire through performances of traditional, contemporary, and multicultural music; and share our expertise with a broad spectrum of the community.

SERVICE AREA

San Gabriel Valley, Greater Los Angeles County

GET INVOLVED

EVENTS

PCM welcomes members of the community to attend student and faculty concerts on campus. Visit our events page for upcoming performances: www.pasadenaconservatory.org/events/

DONATE

www.pasadenaconservatory.org/donate/

OTHER WAYS TO GIVE

Gifts of appreciated stock and IRA distributions are also accepted. Please contact Melissa Froehlich at mfroehlich@pasadenaconservatory.org or (626) 683-3355, ext. 107.