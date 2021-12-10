Pasadena Humane is a donor-supported, non-profit organization that provides animal care and services for homeless and owned animals in the Greater Los Angeles Area. For nearly 120 years, we’ve promoted compassion and care for all animals through life-saving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets healthy and safe.

Address: 361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105

Phone: 626.792.7151

Email: hello@pasadenahumane.org

Website: www.pasadenahumane.org

Facebook: @pasadenahumane

Twitter: @pasadenahumane

Instagram: @pasadenahumane

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/pasadenahumane

Top Executive: Dia DuVernet, President & CEO

Year Established: 1903

MISSION STATEMENT

To lead the way toward a compassionate and caring community for all animals.

SERVICE AREA

Greater Los Angeles Area

Our adopters, volunteers and program participants come to us from throughout the Greater Los Angeles Area and beyond.

We provide animal care & control services in Altadena, Arcadia, Bradbury, Glendale, La Cañada-Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, Monrovia, Pasadena, San Marino, Sierra Madre and South Pasadena.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Committee

Beverly C. Marksbury, Chair

Pete Siberell, Vice Chair

Dick Goodspeed, Vice Chair

Karla Berentsen, Secretary

Eric Heer, Treasurer

Dia DuVernet, President & CEO

Directors

John Berger

Jean Costanza

Lisa Kenyon

Carol Kirby

Denise Jackson

Alfred Plamann

Directors Emeriti

Weta Mathies

Robert Fidler

