Pasadena Humane
Pasadena Humane is a donor-supported, non-profit organization that provides animal care and services for homeless and owned animals in the Greater Los Angeles Area. For nearly 120 years, we’ve promoted compassion and care for all animals through life-saving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets healthy and safe.
CONTACT
Address: 361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105
Phone: 626.792.7151
Email: hello@pasadenahumane.org
Website: www.pasadenahumane.org
Facebook: @pasadenahumane
Twitter: @pasadenahumane
Instagram: @pasadenahumane
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/pasadenahumane
Top Executive: Dia DuVernet, President & CEO
Year Established: 1903
MISSION STATEMENT
To lead the way toward a compassionate and caring community for all animals.
SERVICE AREA
Greater Los Angeles Area
Our adopters, volunteers and program participants come to us from throughout the Greater Los Angeles Area and beyond.
We provide animal care & control services in Altadena, Arcadia, Bradbury, Glendale, La Cañada-Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, Monrovia, Pasadena, San Marino, Sierra Madre and South Pasadena.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Committee
Beverly C. Marksbury, Chair
Pete Siberell, Vice Chair
Dick Goodspeed, Vice Chair
Karla Berentsen, Secretary
Eric Heer, Treasurer
Dia DuVernet, President & CEO
Directors
John Berger
Jean Costanza
Lisa Kenyon
Carol Kirby
Denise Jackson
Alfred Plamann
Directors Emeriti
Weta Mathies
Robert Fidler
GET INVOLVED
ADOPT
Bring home your new best friend from Pasadena Humane. Dogs, cats, rabbits and critters are waiting to meet you this holiday season. View animals for adoption at www.pasadenahumane.org/pets.
VOLUNTEER
Help animals in need by becoming a Pasadena Humane volunteer or pet foster parent. Sign up at www.pasadenahumane.org/volunteer.
EVENTS
We offer fun and educational events for animal lovers of all ages. See the full calendar at www.pasadenahumane.org/events.
DONATE
Help us ensure that no animal is left behind. Make your gift at www.pasadenahumane.org/help.
SHOP
Stock up on high-quality pet food and other essentials at our Shelter Shop. All proceeds directly support the animals. Start shopping at www.pasadenahumane.org/store.