People Assisting The Homeless (PATH)

We know that homes end homelessness, and the past two years have only emphasized the critical importance of having a safe place to call home. In these uncertain times, one thing is undeniable - communities across California are experiencing a homelessness and housing crisis. That’s where PATH comes in. Committed to ending homelessness for individuals, families and communities throughout the state, our teams work on the frontlines to provide a full range of resources. These programs include street outreach, interim housing, mental health services, employment assistance, veteran programs, and family services - all to help our neighbors move off the street and into homes of their own. HELP US END HOMELESSNESS!

CONTACT

Address: 340 N. Madison Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90004

Phone: 323.644.2200

Email: path@epath.org

Website: www.epath.org

Facebook: @path.la

Twitter: @pathpartners

Instagram: @pathpartners

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/people-assisting-thehomeless-path

Top Executive: Joel John Roberts, CEO

Year Established: 1984

SERVICE AREA

PATH provides services in more than 150 cities in six regions: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Jose and Sacramento.

MISSION STATEMENT

Our mission is to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities. PATH envisions a world where every person has a home. Our values include creative collaborations, strategic leadership, empowerment for all, and passionate commitment.