For over seven decades, RAND has used rigorous, fact-based research and analysis to help individuals, families, and communities throughout the world be safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous. Our research spans the issues that matter most, such as education, health care, justice, energy and the environment, international affairs, and national security.

We are nonpartisan, nonprofit, and committed to solving the world’s toughest problems. Philanthropic contributions as part of the Tomorrow Demands Today fundraising campaign support our ability to take the long view, tackle tough and often controversial topics, and share our findings in innovative and compelling ways. Your investment in RAND supports the innovative research needed to have a positive impact on communities throughout the world.

CONTACT

Address: 1776 Main St., Santa Monica, CA 90401-3208

Phone: 310.393.0411

Email: giving@rand.org

Website: www.rand.org

Facebook: @RANDCorporation

Twitter: @RANDCorporation

Instagram: @randcorporation

LinkedIn: @rand-corporation

Top Executive: Michael D. Rich, President and CEO

Year Established: 1948

MISSION STATEMENT

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decision-making through research and analysis.

SERVICE AREA

The RAND Corporation is a global research organization with offices throughout the world.

GET INVOLVED

Learn more about the Tomorrow Demands Today campaign at campaign.rand.org Subscribe to receive RAND research and insights at www.rand.org/newsletters.