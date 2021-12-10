We are a youth-driven organization serving African American and Latinx LGBTQ youth struggling to fully engage with the community at large. We started three decades ago, in 1992, by three women artists, in response to the lack of HIV/AIDS prevention education for youth of color. They worked with teenagers to develop educational programs targeted to combat the rise in HIV infection rates.

Our current approach includes HIV prevention education, HIV testing, and linkage to care and support services for HIV+ and high-risk HIV- youth. We have built a safe and supportive environment that educates, motivates, and mobilizes youth around sexual and reproductive health, self-care, and culture.

Our Four Pillars: Health and Wellness, Creative Arts, Personal Development, Social Enterprise address the social determinants of health, ensuring the continued growth of our clients while considering factors such as socioeconomic status, education, physical environment, employment, social support networks, and access to health care.

MISSION STATEMENT

Engage and empower young LGBTQ people of color and their communities.

