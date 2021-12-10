The Bail Project is a national non-profit on a mission to combat mass incarceration by transforming the pretrial system across the U.S. Our community-based teams work with partners to pay bail for thousands of low-income people each year, reducing the human suffering caused by unaffordable cash bail, restoring the presumption of innocence, and building on the work of grassroots movements for decarceration. In L.A., we partner with the L.A. County Public Defender and UCLA Law’s Criminal Justice Program to provide free bail assistance to low-income residents. In addition to paying bail for our clients, we provide court date reminders, transportation assistance, and referrals to social service partners. We also collect data and stories to support advocacy and systemic reform. Through these efforts, we seek to transform pretrial justice for generations to come, bringing us closer to ending mass incarceration and racial and economic disparities in the U.S. criminal legal system.

Address: P.O. Box 102592, Pasadena, CA 91189

Phone: 323.366.0799

Website: www.bailproject.org

Facebook: facebook.com/bailproject

Twitter: twitter.com/bailproject

Instagram: instagram.com/bailproject

Top Executive: Robin Steinberg, CEO

Year Established: 2018

To combat mass incarceration by disrupting the money bail system one person at a time.

Los Angeles and over 20 other cities across the U.S.

Reginald Dwayne Betts / Director, Million Book Project / Yale Law School

Donna Byrd / Founder / BlueButterfly

Brian Chapman, Secretary / Deputy Vice President for Analytics and Business Strategy / Columbia University

Lisa Gersh / Board of Directors / Hasbro

Elizabeth Luckett, Vice Chair / Managing Partner / The Social Entrepreneurs’ Fund

Lili Lynton, Treasurer / Co-Founder & Operating Partner / The Dinex Group

Michael E. Novogratz, Chair / CEO / Galaxy Investment Partners

Vince Southerland / Executive Director, Center on Race, Inequality, and the Law / New York University School of Law

Robin Steinberg / CEO / The Bail Project

Every dollar invested in The Bail Project’s National Revolving Bail Fund can be recycled; once a case is closed and bail funds are returned, we can reuse those funds to post bail for another client, approximately two times per year.

The Bail Project’s work is made possible thanks to the generous support of thousands of individual donors across the U.S. and around the world. This holiday season, you can give the gift of freedom - visit www.bailproject.org/losangeles to learn more!