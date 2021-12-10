Tower Cancer Research Foundation advances groundbreaking research and profoundly supports people affected by cancer. Our focus is on Southern California, the hub for some of the world’s leading research institutions and the home of our founding physicians. We take an uncommonly personal approach to working with donors, and we’re an organization powered by an army of dedicated volunteers who have a personal stake in the fight. Because cancer is personal, we make it possible for people who care deeply about the cause to give how they want, where they want, and to have an outsized impact in the fight against cancer.

Top Executive: Linda David, Executive Director

Year Established: 1996

Southern California

Our mission is to conquer cancer through investments in groundbreaking scientific research, essential survivorship support, and community grants that begin locally but have far-reaching impact.

We award research grants to leading researchers at Southern California institutions, such as Cedar-Sinai, UCLA, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, USC, UC Irvine, UC San Diego and more. We offer 130 online integrative wellness classes at no cost to anyone with a cancer diagnosis through Magnolia House, our survivorship support program. We award community partner grants to other non-profit organizations providing vital support to underrepresented and underserved people dealing with cancer in Southern California. To learn more about our programs or attend an upcoming event, please visit us at www.towercancer.org.