As an academic medical center, we are able to offer our patients the latest technologies as well as access to potentially life-saving therapies and leading-edge clinical trials. With a comprehensive array of research and clinical centers, addressing topics from stem cell biology, AIDS, gene therapy, neurosciences, women’s health and geriatrics, UCLA continues to define what an academic medical center can be. UCLA Health’s commitment to patient care, research and education means that our patients benefit from the latest diagnostic and treatment techniques in virtually every area of medicine. We are also a committed community partner. In fact, over 70 percent of our medical students and some 200 faculty participate in community health programs each year. Some of those programs include training Los Angeles firefighters and paramedics to treat stroke victims on-site; and addressing a multitude of child health and welfare issues at the Center for Healthier Children, Families and Communities.

UCLA Health’s mission is to deliver leading-edge patient care, research, and education. Our vision is to heal humankind, one patient at a time, by improving health, alleviating suffering and delivering acts of kindness.

UCLA Health comprises four hospitals on two campuses: Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and the UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital on the university’s main campus in the Westwood area of Los Angeles; and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center. We also include the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. We have more than 200 medical practices throughout Southern California and offer numerous health clinics across the area for specialty and primary care.

