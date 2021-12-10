On November 1, VILLAGE FOR VETS PROVIDED 25 TINY SHELTERS FOR HOMELESS VETERANS AT THE WEST LA VA CAMPUS with a gift from GHC Housing Partners and will continue to work with the community and donors to provide 40 more tiny homes for Veterans in need. Through an additional donation from Change Reaction, the organization is able to support those Veterans as they transition into permanent housing.

VILLAGE FOR VETS PROVIDES SAFETY NET PROGRAMS FOR THOUSANDS OF VETERANS IN LOS ANGELES WHO ARE HOMELESS OR AT RISK OF HOMELESSNESS. Through programs providing meals, emergency grants, and support for social workers who are trying to manage huge caseloads, Village for Vets ensures no Veteran is left behind. In partnership with UCLA and Brentwood School, Village for Vets provides 5,000 meals to homeless and at-risk Veterans a month; plus the organization has provided nearly $300,000 in emergency financial assistance to Veterans at risk of homelessness who are trying to remain independent.

CONTACT

Address: P.O. Box 491971, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Phone: 424.248.5263

Email: info@villageforvets.org

Website: www.villageforvets.org

Facebook: @VillageforVets

Twitter: @VillageforVets

Instagram: @VillageforVets

Top Executive: Marcie Polier Swartz, Founder

Year Established: 2016

SERVICE AREA

Los Angeles County

MISSION STATEMENT

Village for Vets fills gaps in critical services for homeless and at-risk Veterans on their journey to stability and independence.

GET INVOLVED

To learn more about Village for Vets and how to help, visit www.villageforvets.org.

