Village for Vets
On November 1, VILLAGE FOR VETS PROVIDED 25 TINY SHELTERS FOR HOMELESS VETERANS AT THE WEST LA VA CAMPUS with a gift from GHC Housing Partners and will continue to work with the community and donors to provide 40 more tiny homes for Veterans in need. Through an additional donation from Change Reaction, the organization is able to support those Veterans as they transition into permanent housing.
VILLAGE FOR VETS PROVIDES SAFETY NET PROGRAMS FOR THOUSANDS OF VETERANS IN LOS ANGELES WHO ARE HOMELESS OR AT RISK OF HOMELESSNESS. Through programs providing meals, emergency grants, and support for social workers who are trying to manage huge caseloads, Village for Vets ensures no Veteran is left behind. In partnership with UCLA and Brentwood School, Village for Vets provides 5,000 meals to homeless and at-risk Veterans a month; plus the organization has provided nearly $300,000 in emergency financial assistance to Veterans at risk of homelessness who are trying to remain independent.
CONTACT
Address: P.O. Box 491971, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Phone: 424.248.5263
Email: info@villageforvets.org
Website: www.villageforvets.org
Facebook: @VillageforVets
Twitter: @VillageforVets
Instagram: @VillageforVets
Top Executive: Marcie Polier Swartz, Founder
Year Established: 2016
SERVICE AREA
Los Angeles County
MISSION STATEMENT
Village for Vets fills gaps in critical services for homeless and at-risk Veterans on their journey to stability and independence.
GET INVOLVED
To learn more about Village for Vets and how to help, visit www.villageforvets.org.