Alzheimer’s Los Angeles
Celebrating our 40th anniversary of serving the L.A. community, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is a locally focused, nationally and internationally recognized leader in providing high-impact support and education programs to people living with the disease and their families. The impact of our programs has been recognized through more than a dozen national awards. We are also engaged in healthcare policy advocacy on the local, state, and federal levels.
CONTACT
Address: 4221 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Phone: 323.938.3379
Email: info@alzla.org
Website: alzheimersla.org
Facebook: @AlzheimersLA
Twitter: @AlzheimersLA
Instagram: @AlzheimersLA
LinkedIn: Alzheimer’s Los Angeles
Top Executive: Heather Cooper Ortner, President & CEO
Year Established: 1981
We are proud of our legacy as a leader in innovative programming for people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and for their families.
Until there’s a cure, we’ll provide the care. Free programs & services include:
• Social Work Dementia Care Specialists
• Caregiver education and skills training
• Support programs for people in the early stages of memory loss and their care partners
• In-person, online, and telephone-based support groups in multiple languages
MISSION STATEMENT
Dedicated to improving the lives of families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia by increasing awareness, delivering effective programs and services, providing compassionate support, and advocating for quality care and a cure.
SERVICE AREA
Greater Los Angeles
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Susan Disney Lord / Board Co-Chair / Investor
Jeffrey Glassman / Board Co-Chair / CEO, Covington Capital Management
Lisa Chalfin / Treasurer / Warner Pacific Insurance Services Inc. / Senior Financial Analyst
Randi Jones / Secretary / Retired
Jacqueline Macias / Immediate Past Chair / Consultant/Business Advisor
John Barnes / First Republic Private Wealth Management / Managing Director, Wealth Manager
Niloo Bedrood / Deloitte Advisory / Managing Director
Kenneth Chiate / Quin Emanuel / Partner
Helena Chui, M.D. / University of Southern California / Professor & Chair, Dept of Neurology
Ingrid Graham / AMDA College / Faculty
Winston Greene / Caregiver
Hon. Barbara R. Johnson (Retired) / ADR Services, INC / Mediator & Arbitrator
Susie Levin / Retired
Mark S. Liberman / Retired
Kyle Mabry / American Airlines / Vice President, Global Sales
Beatriz Mallory / Blue Star Families / Multicultural Strategist
Kirk Moody / Retired
Theodora Oyie / MICS / President and CEO
Tina Pukonen / Pinterest / Vertical Strategist
Jon Rashap / Revolution Office / CEO
Elliot Sainer / Aspen Education Group / Retired, Founder and CEO
Karl J. Schulze / Schulze Haynes Loevenguth & Co., LLC / President
Cynthia and Ben Tenn / Retired / Early-Stage Liaison
Cynthia Tiedeman / Retired
GET INVOLVED
