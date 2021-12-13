Celebrating our 40th anniversary of serving the L.A. community, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is a locally focused, nationally and internationally recognized leader in providing high-impact support and education programs to people living with the disease and their families. The impact of our programs has been recognized through more than a dozen national awards. We are also engaged in healthcare policy advocacy on the local, state, and federal levels.

Address: 4221 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Phone: 323.938.3379

Email: info@alzla.org

Website: alzheimersla.org

Facebook: @AlzheimersLA

Twitter: @AlzheimersLA

Instagram: @AlzheimersLA

LinkedIn: Alzheimer’s Los Angeles

Top Executive: Heather Cooper Ortner, President & CEO

Year Established: 1981

We are proud of our legacy as a leader in innovative programming for people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and for their families.

Until there’s a cure, we’ll provide the care. Free programs & services include:

• Social Work Dementia Care Specialists

• Caregiver education and skills training

• Support programs for people in the early stages of memory loss and their care partners

• In-person, online, and telephone-based support groups in multiple languages

Dedicated to improving the lives of families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia by increasing awareness, delivering effective programs and services, providing compassionate support, and advocating for quality care and a cure.

Greater Los Angeles

Susan Disney Lord / Board Co-Chair / Investor

Jeffrey Glassman / Board Co-Chair / CEO, Covington Capital Management

Lisa Chalfin / Treasurer / Warner Pacific Insurance Services Inc. / Senior Financial Analyst

Randi Jones / Secretary / Retired

Jacqueline Macias / Immediate Past Chair / Consultant/Business Advisor

John Barnes / First Republic Private Wealth Management / Managing Director, Wealth Manager

Niloo Bedrood / Deloitte Advisory / Managing Director

Kenneth Chiate / Quin Emanuel / Partner

Helena Chui, M.D. / University of Southern California / Professor & Chair, Dept of Neurology

Ingrid Graham / AMDA College / Faculty

Winston Greene / Caregiver

Hon. Barbara R. Johnson (Retired) / ADR Services, INC / Mediator & Arbitrator

Susie Levin / Retired

Mark S. Liberman / Retired

Kyle Mabry / American Airlines / Vice President, Global Sales

Beatriz Mallory / Blue Star Families / Multicultural Strategist

Kirk Moody / Retired

Theodora Oyie / MICS / President and CEO

Tina Pukonen / Pinterest / Vertical Strategist

Jon Rashap / Revolution Office / CEO

Elliot Sainer / Aspen Education Group / Retired, Founder and CEO

Karl J. Schulze / Schulze Haynes Loevenguth & Co., LLC / President

Cynthia and Ben Tenn / Retired / Early-Stage Liaison

Cynthia Tiedeman / Retired

Visionary Women’s Afternoon Tea March 2021

Monthly Giving, Peer-to-Peer events, gifts of appreciated stock, etc. For more information, visit: alzheimersla.org/donate

alzheimersla.org/volunteer

