The Blind Children’s Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1938 by Southern California Delta Gamma Alumnae. Our goal is to optimize each child’s development and opportunities to lead a meaningful life through a comprehensive program beginning with early intervention, followed by educational curriculum adapted to the needs of each student. All services are provided FREE OF CHARGE thanks to the generosity of our supporters.

We are committed to a family-focused approach where siblings, parents, grandparents, and caregivers are included in every step of the educational process. All programs are inclusive with sighted children in each class, providing unique opportunities for social interaction and acquisition of critical skills. Our multidisciplinary team utilizes leading-edge technology and adaptive devices, enabling students who are visually impaired to keep pace in the sighted world and reach their highest potential.

CONTACT

Address: 4120 Marathon St., Los Angeles, CA 90029

Phone: 323.664.2153

Email: info@blindchildrenscenter.org

Website: blindchildrenscenter.org

Facebook: @blindchildrenscenter

Twitter: @LightTheWayBCC

Instagram: @blindchildrenscenter

Top Executive: Sarah Orth, CEO

Year Established: 1938

SERVICE AREA

We are located in the heart of Hollywood and serve children and families from across Los Angeles County.

MISSION STATEMENT

To prepare children who are visually impaired to thrive in a sighted world through inclusive family-focused early intervention and child development programs.

Each year the Center serves approximately 100 children and provides support services for more than 350 family members COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE thanks to the generosity of our supporters.

