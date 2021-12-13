The Bail Project
The Bail Project is a national non-profit on a mission to combat mass incarceration by transforming the pretrial system across the U.S. Our community-based teams work with partners to pay bail for thousands of low-income people each year, reducing the human suffering caused by unaffordable cash bail, restoring the presumption of innocence, and building on the work of grassroots movements for decarceration. In L.A., we partner with the L.A. County Public Defender and UCLA Law’s Criminal Justice Program to provide free bail assistance to low-income residents. In addition to paying bail for our clients, we provide court date reminders, transportation assistance, and referrals to social service partners. We also collect data and stories to support advocacy and systemic reform. Through these efforts, we seek to transform pretrial justice for generations to come, bringing us closer to ending mass incarceration and racial and economic disparities in the U.S. criminal legal system.
Address: P.O. Box 102592, Pasadena, CA 91189
Phone: 323.366.0799
Website: bailproject.org
Facebook: facebook.com/bailproject
Twitter: twitter.com/bailproject
Instagram: instagram.com/bailproject
Top Executive: Robin Steinberg, CEO
Year Established: 2018
To combat mass incarceration by disrupting the money bail system one person ata time.
Los Angeles and over 20 other cities across the U.S.
Reginald Dwayne Betts / Director, Million Book Project / Yale Law School
Donna Byrd / Founder / BlueButterfly
Brian Chapman, Secretary / Deputy Vice President for Analytics and Business Strategy / Columbia University
Lisa Gersh / Board of Directors / Hasbro
Elizabeth Luckett, Vice Chair / Managing Partner / The Social Entrepreneurs’ Fund
Lili Lynton, Treasurer / Co-Founder & Operating Partner / The Dinex Group
Michael E. Novogratz, Chair / CEO / Galaxy Investment Partners
Vince Southerland / Executive Director, Center on Race, Inequality, and the Law / New York University School of Law
Robin Steinberg / CEO / The Bail Project
Every dollar invested in The Bail Project’s National Revolving Bail Fund can be recycled; once a case is closed and bail funds are returned, we can reuse those funds to post bail for another client, approximately two times per year.
The Bail Project’s work is made possible thanks to the generous support of thousands of individual donors across the U.S. and around the world. This holiday season, you can give the gift of freedom – visit bailproject.org/losangeles to learn more!