Maddie Meyer

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: (L-R) Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, Manny Ramirez, Mike Lowell, David Ortiz, Steve Pearce, Rob Gronkowski, Duron Harmon, and Patrick Chung pose for photos with World Series trophies and Vince Lombardi trophies before the home opener between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)