Michael Pitt, actor known for ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ arrested on sexual abuse charges

An attorney for actor Michael Pitt, who faces multiple charges for sexual abuse and assault, denied the claims and asserted in a statement that “this case will be dismissed.”

Actor Michael Pitt, known for “Boardwalk Empire” and “Dawson’s Creek,” faces criminal charges for allegedly sexually abusing, assaulting and choking his ex-girlfriend, according to a grand jury indictment recently filed in New York.

Pitt was arrested Friday in Brooklyn in connection to the indictment, The Times has confirmed. The 44-year-old actor was indicted on nine criminal counts, including two counts of first degree sexual abuse, two counts of second degree assault and one count of second degree strangulation. His arrest and the indictment stem from a string of alleged incidents that occurred from April 2020 to August 2021. The actor pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday and posted $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court in Brooklyn on June 17.

Pitt’s attorney Jason Goldman denied the allegations against his client in a statement shared with The Times. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unreliable individual,” Goldman said.

“In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, from a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual relationship,” the statement added. “We have already uncovered exonerating evidence and this case will be dismissed.”

Pitt was also indicted on two counts for criminal sex acts and two counts of attempted assault.

All nine counts arise from four alleged incidents, according to the indictment. The first incident occurred in April 2020, when Pitt allegedly forcibly touched the complainant’s genitals. Months later in August 2020, Pitt allegedly forced oral sex on the woman, whose identity was redacted in the indictment, and assaulted her with a four-by-four plank of wood, according to the legal documents.

Less than a year later in June 2021, the actor allegedly assaulted her with a cinderblock. He also choked her in August 2021, the indictment said.

A spokesperson for the Kings County district attorney’s office did not comment.

Pitt is best known for his portrayal of Jimmy Darmody in the early seasons of HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.” His television credits also include “Hannibal,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Animals.” Pitt also appeared in films “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “The Dreamers,” “Hugo” and “Ghost in the Shell.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.