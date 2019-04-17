Can’t Kondo? Declutter your way for your own sanity

Different methods work well for different people, she argues in her new book, “Outer Order, Inner Calm: Declutter and Organize to Make More Room for Happiness,” the latest entry into the increasingly popular category of self-help non-fiction focusing on helping us dig out of our junk in order to create a less stressful life, where inner peace and mindfulness come easier because you’re not spending time searching for your keys under piles of overdue bills and unread magazines.