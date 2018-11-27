Cindy Crawford on diets (relax!), playlists (audiobooks) and spa destinations (Koreatown)

Cindy Crawford likes to keep things simple. Why mess with success? The pragmatic 52-year-old supermodel-entrepreneur eschews crystal healing, cryotherapy and woo-woo wellness trends in favor of hiking, protein shakes and facials.
Crawford’s classic good looks and savvy entrepreneurial skills skyrocketed her to stardom in the 1990s, and she has since built an empire of fragrances, fitness videos, furnishings, anti-aging skin care and fashion collaborations.
This week marks the debut of her latest venture, The Ladder, a direct-to-consumer nutritional supplements subscription company that Crawford has co-founded with Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James and Lindsey Vonn.
Camped out at her Beverly Hills home after evacuating her Malibu property during the Woolsey fire, Crawford talks about her favorite spas, snacks, workouts, audiobooks and more.
Morning routine
“When I’m in Malibu, I go straight into the Jacuzzi around 6:30 a.m. to be outside in nature, have a little gratitude moment, and mentally walk through my day, anticipating any conflicts I can avoid. If there’s no time for lunch, I pack something so I won’t get cranky. If I know it takes an hour to get somewhere, I give myself an hour and 20 minutes, because I don’t do well with that kind of stress. By the time I’m in my gym clothes at 7 a.m., I feel good and centered. I have a cup of green tea and make a protein shake with a cup of almond milk, a third of a banana, maybe a handful of spinach, and The Ladder plant protein and powdered greens.”
Exercise regimen
“I love going for a hike with a girlfriend because it’s like a therapy walk while you get in some cardio. I mix things up with Pilates with Lisa Gordon [of Pilates on PCH in Malibu] and a traditional gym workout with my trainer Sarah Hagaman that’s not that different than what I did with [trainer] Radu [Teodorescu] 25 years ago when we did my exercise videos with free weights. I don’t think I’ll ever give that up because it makes me feel strong.”
Playlists
“Everyone in my family has veto power over me when it comes to music playlists, but I don’t need music to work out. I often put on the news or, we live on the beach, so the sound of the ocean is enough. But if I hike alone or do cardio, I’m really into listening to audiobooks: “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, “Beneath a Marble Sky” by John Shors about the Taj Mahal, and books by Trevor Noah, Tina Fey and Amy Schumer, all such fun performers.”
Spa destinations
“I’ve been going to the Beverly Hot Springs in Koreatown for years, and now I bring my daughter [17-year-old supermodel Kaia]. I also like to spend the day with girlfriends at the pool at the Four Seasons in Westlake and get treatments. And my facialist is Cristina Radu.”
Diet advice
“I try to be 80% good 80% of the time because that’s achievable. If you cut out carbs and sugar, all you think about is carbs and sugar. I don’t want to be that person at the party who says “I can’t eat pizza”; I might have one slice and a bigger salad. I keep packs of almonds, The Yes Bars, and snack-size protein bars we’re developing for The Ladder in my car and purse.”
Beauty secrets
“One advantage of being a model is that you start taking care of yourself at a young age because you’re in an industry that’s so focused on it. It’s a disadvantage, too, because it’s stressful. In other jobs, you can pretend that you’re judged for the quality of your work, but as a model you know you’re being judged on the outside. I tell people that the secret is there’s no secret. It’s getting enough sleep, drinking enough water, getting some cardio and weight training, not smoking. It’s nothing glamorous, but the results are cumulative. You might not notice a difference over six months, but you really do over five years.“
Support our journalism
Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.