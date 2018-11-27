Cindy Crawford on diets (relax!), playlists (audiobooks) and spa destinations (Koreatown)

“One advantage of being a model is that you start taking care of yourself at a young age because you’re in an industry that’s so focused on it. It’s a disadvantage, too, because it’s stressful. In other jobs, you can pretend that you’re judged for the quality of your work, but as a model you know you’re being judged on the outside. I tell people that the secret is there’s no secret. It’s getting enough sleep, drinking enough water, getting some cardio and weight training, not smoking. It’s nothing glamorous, but the results are cumulative. You might not notice a difference over six months, but you really do over five years.“